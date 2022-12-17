Questions about connecting to the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project were answered by Athens County Water and Sewer District Superintendent Rich Kasler during the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
The meeting was held in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
Recently, the Athens City-County Health Department held a meeting with contractors and Water and Sewer District officials to discuss the project and hookups. Commission President Lenny Eliason had some follow-up questions from that meeting.
To hook up to the system, an eccentric coupling will have to be used to connect homes to the county system. The coupling changes the pipe size from a large diameter to a smaller one.
Kasler said a concentric coupling would help in some cases, but the eccentric one is preferred.
“If you don’t keep your flow line the same, and you transition between a 6-inch line and a 4-inch line, you start to deposit the material (in the connection) that gets hung up,” he said.
Eliason said the installers noted that the connections are available at only one local store.
“There’s nothing I can do about that,” Kasler said. “I mean, surely the other suppliers will start getting them in.”
Installers also noted the information about clean outs and changing the direction of the flow doesn’t have enough specifics on how much change in direction is needed, Eliason said.
“That’s one of the reasons why we requested them to do an initial inspection,” Kasler said. “So we can go over that with the contractor. Everything is unique to each situation. If that’s unclear, we’ll make that more specific.”
Gary Silcott, the project consultant who works for DLZ, said that Contract A (near Selby Road) is 82% complete, while Contract B is 99% complete, Contact C (near University Estates) is 97% complete, Contract D (near Beechwood Drive) is 70% complete. Phase 5 (near Tammy Lane) is about 56% complete, while the Elliotsville phase is 57% complete.
“All contractors are still within the budget, but the rock contingency (funds) is creeping up in some of the phases,” Silcott said.
He noted that some paperwork needed to be done in order for funds to be released for phases 6 and 7.
“Once we get the release of the funds, we can officially award that contract,” Silcott said. “They’re hoping to start after the first of the year.”
“Contract B is done and we have a couple connections already,” She continued. “So we’re moving away from there.”
In regards to the project, commissioners formally approved the base rate of $52.50 per month for all customers of the project. That will be the minimum cost, even when no water or sewer is used.
Kasler reiterated to commissioners that the district hopes to send out connection notices for customers in Contact B and C in January.
“In Contracts C and B, all the pipes are done,” he said. “They have not been started up yet, so we advised that contractor of our desire to get those going.”
Ben Avery, a registered sanitarian with the Athens City-County Health Department, presented the agency’s first group of projects that will be connected to the sewer project.
“Instead of replacing household sewer systems, we’re able to use 50% of our grant dollars per year on connection to municipal sewer,” he said.
The first bundle contains four projects. They wanted to keep the first group small, because they weren’t sure of the total bid amount, Avery said.
E&J Hilltop Acres LLC, based in Glouster, was the low bidder. The Health department has not used them to connect to municipal sewer, but has used the company to install household sewage treatment systems, Avery said.
The four projects are about $5,000 each.
“One of the projects has at 100% (funding) and the other three will get funded 85%,” Avery said. “The contract gets that 15% directly from the homeowner before the project starts.”
Commissioner Chris Chmiel asked Avery if the health department would be willing to administer the county’s funds that will help people with hookups.
Avery said he thought the office would be willing to do so, but couldn’t not answer for his department.
During the meeting, Kasler and commissioners noted that the Department of Agriculture grant and loan programs seemed to be very restrictive. The number of Athens County residents who qualify for the USDA funds was lower than they expected.
The county can not loan out money, but it can have a contract with people saying that they’ll pay it back, Eliason said. If the funds are not paid back, it will be added to their tax bill.
“If they don’t pay, they can be assessed pay it back,” he said.
Under the health department’s program, funds are given on a sliding scale.
“You’re going to be 100% covered if you’re somewhere around $40,000 a year in family income,” Avery said. “Anything above that would be 85%. And at $85,000, I think — this is just off the top of my head — it goes to 50%.”
Chmiel said he has also reached out to OUCU and Hocking Valley Bank regarding funding. He said he has not heard back.
In regards to the roads along the sewer project, Silcott said it is the contractors’ responsibility to maintain the roads during the winter. They will remind contractors during an upcoming meeting.
They will suggest having the roads checked twice a week, Kasler said.
Also during the meeting, the Hockhocking-Adena bikeway may be resealed soon. Athens County Planner Laura Olbers told commissioners that they received an official estimate on the project.
Olbers was told to talk with the prosecutor’s office to see where the funds for the project will come from and to get back with the board so they can approve the allocation of funds.
In other matters, commissioners approved accepting two bids for work on Hartman Road. The bids were from Larry Lang Excavating, in Beverly for $349,999 and the Righter Company, in Columbus, for $433,540.
According to Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden, the project was bid out before, but all bids were over the estimated project cost, so the estimated cost was increased to $400,000 and sent out to rebid.
In other matters, the commissioner approved a six-page agreement that the county will use to administer American Rescue Plan funds. The prosecutor’s office must approve the agreement before it can be used.
Also during the meeting, Treasurer Ric Wasserman presented his budget for Fiscal Year 2023. Commissioners will vote on a county budget in an upcoming meeting.
The commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the second-floor conference room in the Athens County Courthouse Annex.
