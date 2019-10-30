NELSONVILLE — A Nelsonville company with plans to add dozens of new jobs is continuing its expansion thanks to sizable grant funding publicized this week.
QuickLoadz, a company that produces high-tech trailers for moving shipping containers, has moved from a small building in Nelsonville to the Bill Theisen Industrial Park. The company is continuing to renovate its new space, which was formerly the home of the Columbus & Southern Power’s Poston Power Plant.
The company is receiving a $300,000 JobsOhio Revitalization Grant to pay for work on the building. This is part of a more than $1 million investment from QuickLoadz to increase its production in its new location. JobsOhio is a private economic development agency with a regional partner in the Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth.
QuickLoadz CEO Sean Jones invented a system in which trailers can automatically load and unload shipping containers and be controlled by a cell phone. The Messenger first reported Jones’ goal of expanding into the industrial park in August 2018.
With this expansion and funding, the company intends to add 40 new jobs within the next several years — growing to a total of 52 QuickLoadz employees.
In a news release from JobsOhio, Jones and other economic development officials praised the project for creating skilled jobs in the Southeast Ohio region.
“QuickLoadz has been a familiar face in the thriving Athens entrepreneurial scene,” commented Sara Marrs-Maxfield, Executive Director of Athens County Economic Development Council. “We are very excited that the company will stay in the county as they mature and continue to be successful. This is a great example of growing your own, and we are thankful that JobsOhio and APEG recognize the value of supporting emerging companies that already exist in the region.“
State Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) has been critical of JobsOhio’s track record in funding projects in Southeast Ohio, repeatedly calling on the organization to do more to help this region.
He welcomed the recent news to invest in QuickLoadz.
“This is good news for our community,” he said in a statement provided to The Messenger. “Sean Jones is a creative problem-solver who is making a difference in our area. It’s great to see his years of hard work continue to translate into jobs and positive economic impact.”
