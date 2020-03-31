Raccoon Creek 11
Courier photo by Samantha Taylor

ATHENS — Raccoon Creek was recently awarded a $1,500 Quidel Cares Grant to support the promotion of water recreation on Raccoon Creek.

Funds will reportedly be used to renew registrations on the partnership’s canoes and canoe trailer, update safety equipment, and other paddling, fishing and recreational activities on Raccoon Creek.

Raccoon Creek spans more than 110 miles, and it drains land in five counties in Ohio. The creek, possibly Ohio’s longest creek, flows through Vinton, Hocking, Gallia and Meigs counties.

The Raccoon Creek Partnership (RCP) is a member based, non-profit organization that was formed years back to improve and protect water quality in the Raccoon Creek Watershed. Located in southeastern Ohio, the 683 square mile watershed includes more than 60,000 acres of national forest, state forest, state parks and other wildlife areas.

“Raccoon Creek Partnership is grateful for the support from community member, Quidel Corporation,” the partnership stated on its Facebook page.

Quidel is a California-based healthcare manufacturer with a factory in Athens.

