Racing for a Reason has been a popular event in Athens for more than a decade now.
Organizers of this year’s event hope that this year’s race will turn out to be the best one ever.
The 2023 OhioHealth Race for a Reason is set for April 28 and 29 and will consist of six events: The Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions Sprint Triathlon/Duathlon; the OU ROTC Mud Run presented by Power 105; the Quidel 5K presented by the OUCU Financial; the Memorial Health System 3K Walk; the Remote Race presented by the Ohio University Heritage College of Medicine; and the Youth Splash & Dash, presented by the Ohio University Patton College of Education.
Since its beginning in 2011 the event has averaged 850 participants per year. Over $600,000 has been raised for hundreds of different charities, nonprofits and student organization since the race started.
One of the race’s co-directors hopes that number will revert to its pre-COVID numbers this year.
“We are hoping to return to our average number of 850 participants,” said Bill Hauschild, co-director for the Ohio Race for a Reason. “Last year ,we had 511 participants coming out of COVID. I think that people are eager to get out and enjoy the spring weather. What better way to do this than participating in a race that gives back to the Athens community?”
Hauschild said he has been involved as a faculty adviser for the race since 2012 when the Athletes in Action Triathlon joined forces with the Run for a Reason which was a 5k and Mud Run put on by the Ohio University Sports Administration Graduate Program.
“OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, which was then called O’Bleness Health System, came on board as the overall event sponsor that year and has supported the event ever since that time. Before that time in 2011 I was the race director for the Athletes in Action Triathlon. I became involved in the race and continue to stay involved to glory God through sport which is something that I’m very passionate about. I love that this event allows individuals to use athletics as a platform to raise support and awareness for charities and non-profits,” Hauschild said.
In a press release, race organizers emphasized that the are thankful that OhioHealth continues to serve as the overall sponsor of the event. The release went on to announce a new partnership with Memorial Health System, which is serving as the title sponsor for the 3K Walk and the Ohio University Patton College of Education which last year they had to cancel because of COVID. Participants are encouraged to race for a “reason” they are passionate about and $10 of each individual’s registration fee goes back to the “reason” of their choice.
The events are scheduled at Ohio University near Peden Stadium and are hosted by Ohio University’s Sports Administration Graduate Program and Ohio University’s Valor military ministry. Organizers say that they could not put on an event of this magnitude without the partnership with OhioHealth, which has been the overall sponsor for the Race since its first year. The race continues to grow in popularity on campus, in the Athens community, and the surrounding area.
The theme of the race is “What’s Your Reason.”
The idea behind the event is to encourage on-campus and off-campus organizations to participate in a unique and innovative event that thrives on teamwork and community while raising money for various charities and non-profits. Organizers will focus and highlight participants and their individual “reasons.”
To provide graduate students with hands-on experience in their field in the planning, promotion and execution of this “major event while giving back to the university and the Athens community.”
The release says that this event has quickly grown into the largest charity race event in Southeast Ohio and provides students across campus with the opportunity to engage in civic responsibility in a new and exciting way.
Future editions of The Athens Messenger will highlight more on the event and the people who are participating in it.
