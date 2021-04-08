Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger is partnering with organizers of the upcoming Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. Over the next several editions we will be featuring the participating Athens’ Stars.
Name: Betsy Anderson
Job Title: Executive Director, Women for Recovery
What is your Race Reason? Women for Recovery/Serenity Grove
What made you choose that Reason?
I joined Women for Recovery's Board of Directors in August 2016, nearly 18 months before we actually found a house, purchased it, and opened Serenity Grove – a transitional recovery house for women in our area. I became the Executive Director in January 2019. I have had the good fortune of working with an incredible group of women who were determined to get this non-profit up and running. The board and staff remain committed to our philosophy: We believe addiction is a physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual disorder. We believe recovery from addiction is an individually designed lifelong process best addressed holistically. We believe anyone who practices a recognized program of recovery with honesty, openness, and willingness can get and remain clean and sober. With much support from so many in the community of Athens, Serenity Grove has served 29 women to date.
What else should people know about that organization/Reason?
I am encouraged by our community's willingness to recognize mental health and substance use issues as challenges that, with the right support, can be managed and overcome. It is heartening to see a reduction in stigma. I am grateful to be part of an organization that helps raise awareness and hope.
How many years have you participated with Race for a Reason?
I had participated three years before COVID-19 canceled the event last year. This will be my fourth year.
Which race are you participating in and what is your plan to complete it?
I will be walking with Serenity Grove residents and staff in a 3K on April 23 – our THIRD anniversary of opening our doors. So we are walking 3 for #3! We plan to meet after work on Friday, April 23 and walk along the bike path here in Athens.
