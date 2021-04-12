Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger is partnering with organizers of the upcoming Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. Over the next several editions we will be featuring the participating Athens’ Stars.
Name: Cory Corrigan
Job Title: Chief Executive Officer of Ohio University Credit Union
What is your Race Reason?
My Race Reason is the Crewson Foundation.
What made you choose that Reason?
The Crewson Foundation is OU Credit Union’s charitable organization that awards scholarships to OUCU members who are graduating seniors planning to attend Ohio University. It is one of the many ways OUCU gives back to its member-owners. I was the recipient of this award many years ago and still remember what a difference it made.
What else should people know about that organization/Reason?
OUCU is a member-owned financial cooperative. Our mission is to promote our members financial well-being and quality of life. We don’t answer to stockholders, we answer to every day members who walk through our doors. Being active members of our community by supporting events such as Race for a Reason is what we love to do.
How many years have you participated with Race for a Reason?
This is my second year participating. The first year we entered an OUCU team into the relay race and finished 3rd!
Which race are you participating in and what is your plan to complete it?
I plan to run the 5k. A group of OUCU employees plan to meet and walk/run together. We’re looking forward to our first “event” in the post-pandemic world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.