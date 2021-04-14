Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger is partnering with organizers of the upcoming Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. Over the next several editions we will be featuring the participating Athens’ Stars.
Name: Denise Humphrey
Job Title: Head Coach Bobcat Swim Club
What is your Race Reason? I'm racing to promote the swim club.
What made you choose that Reason?
Our team is a year-round competitive swim team offering high-quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. The goal of our team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to international competitor. All of our coaches, as members of USA Swimming, have access to the most comprehensive training and certification program for youth coaches of any sport in the United States. We are a non-profit club, which is run by an elected Board of Directors.
What else should people know about that organization/Reason? Bobcat Swim Club provides approximately $8,500 per year in Outreach scholarships to youth in the greater Athens community who come from economically challenging situations. No child is turned away for financial reasons.
How many years have you participated with Race for a Reason?
Two years.
Which race are you participating in and what is your plan to complete it?
I plan to complete the 3K walk. The club's swimmers will compete in the Kids Splash and Dash event.
