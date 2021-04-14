Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger is partnering with organizers of the upcoming Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. Over the next several editions we will be featuring the participating Athens’ Stars.
Name: Lucy Bucher, DO (Dr. Bucher)
Job Title: Senior Director of Medical Affairs for OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital (also a practicing obstetrician/gynecologist with OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College in Athens)
What is your Race Reason? O'Bleness Hospital's Healthy Moms and Babies Fund
What made you choose that Reason?
I have been working with and serving the women of Athens and surrounding counties since 2010. I have been able to see the benefits that this fund has brought to our moms and families over the years.
What else should people know about that organization/Reason?
The Healthy Moms and Babies Fund fills a gap that supplies essentials to families in a transitional point in their lives. When donors support this fund we can address the unique, and often urgent needs of our patients, from assisting with securing safe housing for a mother and newborn, to providing diapers to families facing financial hardships. Helping to make sure our patients can have a little less stress around daily needs allows them to spend time planning for the future and working to nurture their families.
How many years have you participated with Race for a Reason?
This is my first year participating in the race.
Which race are you participating in and what is your plan to complete it?
I am going to run the 10K race. I have run several half marathons and even a full marathon over the past few years, but admittedly I am not as trained up as I have been for those races. My overall goal is to just have fun and finish the race.
