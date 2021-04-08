Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger is partnering with organizers of the upcoming Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. Over the next several editions we will be featuring the participating Athens’ Stars.
Name: James A. Salzman, Ph.D. (goes by Jim)
Job Title: Executive Director, Southeast Ohio Youth Mentoring
What is your Race Reason? Southeast Ohio Youth Mentoring
What made you choose that Reason?
There are many children and families in SE Ohio that need some support for their children to help them to become successful adults. We provide adult mentors for children in our community programs and high school mentors in our Youth in Leadership school-based programs that befriend children and provide them with a sounding board as they strive to work their ways through school and become productive members of society.
What else should people know about that organization/Reason?
We have been in Athens County, originally as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Athens, since 1986. Athens County has always supported us well, but as we grew, we filled some needs in other counties in SE Ohio for this type of program. We serve Athens, Meigs, Vinton and Washington counties and have just expanded to Monroe County. Therefore, when we disaffiliated from BBBS, we wanted a name that reflected that we are here to support children and families in SE Ohio who are looking for professionally-supported mentoring. No child can have too many interested and invested adults in their lives who want to help them to reach their potential.
How many years have you participated with Race for a Reason?
I’ve been a supporter for the past 12 years since my wife, Amy, and I moved here, but this will be the first year I’m racing.
Which race are you participating in and what is your plan to complete it?
30 years ago, I would have loved to do the run, but I’ll be doing the 3K walk. I’ll actually be completing it in Asheville, NC, where my wife and I will be heading for our 18th anniversary get-away. I’m looking forward to a chance to find a trail there and explore a little while I walk, so I’ll be spending the next couple weeks searching for that perfect trail.
