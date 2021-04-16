Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger is partnering with the organizers of Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. This is the final Athens Star profile.
Name: Jim Stricklin
Job Title: Managing Partner Steak n Shake, Larry’s Dawg House, The Burrito Buggy and The Eclipse Company Store
What is your Race Reason? Alzheimer’s Disease
What made you choose that Reason?
Recently my father has had difficulty with his memory in his later years. My business partner’s mother passed away in 2019 after suffering from this disease. Watching the toll on my mom and his dad made my decision to get involved with the Alzheimer’s association a quick one.
What else should people know about that organization/Reason?
The Alzheimer’s Association is tirelessly working not only on a cure for this disease, but also to assist families with contacts and resources to help those afflicted and their loved ones live a better life.
How many years have you participated with Race for a Reason?
This will be our third year.
Which race are you participating in and what is your plan to complete it?
5k, I’m gonna walk the bike path from store to store to complete my race.
