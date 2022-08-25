Radford Road was scheduled to be reopened to traffic Tuesday.
Athens County Water and Sewer Superintendent Rich Kasler gave an update on the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project to the Athens County Board of Commissioners during its meeting Tuesday morning in the courthouse annex, second-floor meeting room.
The road was to reopen Tuesday “if all goes according to plan,” Kasler said.
Sources confirmed it was open as of press time on Wednesday.
Also in regards to the project, Kasler sought the board’s recommendation on dealing with Roscoe Drive and Pine Lane. The roads are private, so the county needs easements to put in the sewer lines in those areas off Radford Road.
Board President Lenny Eliason suggested Kasler attempt to get an easement from the first property owner on Roscoe Drive.
“Let them know that if the easements aren’t received that they’re gonna be out of the project,” he said.
The other option would be to eliminate Roscoe Drive from the project, Kasler said.
Another area they are going to have to get easements for is Pine Lane, off Estates Drive. All of the roads in the subdivision, except Pine Lane, are maintained by Athens Township, Kasler said.
Several homeowners who live along the road attended the meeting. They asked Kasler whether the county plans to restore the road to as good or better condition as it is now after the sewer line work in complete.
“We will put that road back to as a good a condition,” Kasler told the homeowners. “I did make sure that the contractor of that area has that filmed to make sure we get it done.”
Kasler consulted with an expert who concluded that the road is a public right-of-way. They hope to research Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting minutes from 1967 and 1968 to learn more about the road’s history. At present, it looks like part of the road is public, while another part is private.
“We’ll have to do a little bit of research about the laws in ‘67,” Eliason said to homeowner Douglas Francis. “But based on the language, that’s a public road to the end of your property.”
The homeowners noted that in the past, the township has not accepted the road due to the fact that snow plows can’t turn around. Eliason said the township may have to talk with landowners about building a turnaround.
Other homeowners expressed concerns about emergency service vehicles getting access to homes while construction in underway.
Fire departments and other emergency services have smaller vehicles that they can use to reach the residents, Kasler said. Once started, construction should take about two days.
In other matters, the board approved a new lease agreement for property that houses a county radio tower in Coolville. Since 2010, the county has paid Sharon Powell $1,000 a year to lease the land, Emergency Communication Center Director Teresa Fouts-Imler said. For the new five-year contract, Powell asked for more money and they negotiated a price of $2,000 a year.
She also mentioned that the architect for the new Emergency Communication Center facility said the plans should ready in mid-September.
In other matters, the board head a presentation from Tradition Energy, an energy management adviser and energy procurement firm.
