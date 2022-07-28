Athens County Water and Sewer Department Superintendent Rich Kasler said work on Radford Road for the US 50 Sanitation Sewer Project is expected to be complete within the next month.
He and Project Manager Gary Silcott, with DLZ, talked with the Athens County Board of Commissioners during its meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second floor.
“We’re running into a lot of rock on the Elliotsville project still,” Kasler said. “Other than that, there’s not a lot of changes with the project.”
Kasler, Silcott and Commissioner Charlie Adkins were scheduled to speak with the Athens Township Trustees during their Tuesday night meeting regarding paving for the sewer project. They are scheduled to meet with Alexander Township Trustees at their Aug. 3 meeting.
If the county decides to overlay all the roads impacted by the sewer project, Silcott estimated that it would cost approximately $241 million, he said during the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning.
“It just depends on what they want to do. That’s kind of the worst case,” he said of the estimate.
In the past, the county talked about giving the townships part of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds to help pay for the road repairs, Adkins said.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel suggested the county set a priority list of which roads the county needed to overlay and which ones could be trench patched
Silcott said the best thing to do would be to come up with a dollar amount that can be offered to the trustees.
“And just say, ‘Look, we’ll work with you to help pave roads that may require more attention than others,’” he said. “Let the townships kind of decide which ones they want to overlay with the money you could allocate.”
Silcott noted that the townships may have their own ARP funds to use for repaving.
Kasler noted that the plan would be in flux as the county has to wait to a certain degree on how the contractors deal with unforeseen issues.
“It’s still a moving target, but we would have an agreement in principle,” Commissioner President Lenny Eliason said.
After talking with the township trustees, Adkins, Silcott and Kasler will speak to the county commissioners to formalize the deals.
In other matters, Athens County resident Kathy Bycofski asked the commissioners to look into extending the water line for Sunday Creek water closer to her home.
“We’re almost in a desperate situation because there is nobody in this area that hauls water,” she said. “We live down below Barlow. We are on cistern water, so we’re been dependent on rainwater for a water source. (The water line) is out the end of our road, a quarter mile from our house.”
Eliason said they would have to talk to the Sunday Creek Water District about a waterline extension and whether the county could help provide service to Bycofski and her neighbors.
In other matters, Athens County Emergency Medical Services Chief Rick Callebs received authorization to purchase an online, cloud-based EMS protocol and drug-dosing system. It is currently being used by Columbus Fire Department and Hocking County EMS.
“It’s a really nice arrangement where rather than print our medical protocol on paper, it’s turned into a clickable, usable, scalable cellphone app that would also be on our laptop computers that we carry on the truck,” Callebs said. “A lot of our drug dosages for a patents are based on their weight. Right now, we’re using a grid chart system where the weights are here and the drugs are there and you bring the two lines down and kind of ballpark it.
“If there are any changes in protocol in the future, we simply log into the back end of the system, and click a button to change what needs to be added.”
The set-up price is $6,495, which includes an unlimited number of apps and usage on the agency’s 11 transport vehicles. Printed version will be available at the EMS facility and in each vehicle. The maintenance fee will be $1,470 per year, Callebs said. The money is already available in the EMS budget.
In other matters, Michael Smith, owner of Michael Smith Logging, asked if he could do selective timber harvesting on Ferndale Park, in Torch. Athens County owns the park. He is doing some logging at John Murphy’s farm, which borders the park.
“Ferndale Park has not been logged since 1990,” he said. “The trees are so big that they’re starting to become hazardous.”
The Commissioners asked Smith to walk the property with a timber broker to give them a detailed plan, estimated revenue, etc., at a future meeting.
In other matters, Athens County Board of Commissioners:
- Approved a notice of commencement of the Athens County motor paving project for 2022
- Awarded a chip and seal contract to Shelly Company for Dutch Creek Road
- Tabled an Ohio Department of Natural Resources Secure Rural Schools Determination to see how the county last spend the funds
- Approved the release of a sewer easement for T. Wilhelm
The commissioners will next meet 9:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at the courthouse annex, second floor meeting room.
