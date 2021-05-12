The Athens Soil and Water Conservation District (Athens SWCD) is offering a Rain Barrel Workshop on Thursday, May 27, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds.
Rain barrels collect and store water that runs off your roof and would normally be directed to the street or storm drain. In addition to decreasing the impact of runoff to streams, collecting the rain water can reduce your use of municipal or rural water. A rain barrel is an easy way to get clean, fresh, and free water for your yard and garden.
Pre-Registration is required to secure supplies and attendance will be limited. Each registered and paid participant will go home with a rain barrel ready to install. Cost is $50 per barrel.
COVID-19 precautions will be observed; masks will be required and social distancing observed. Participants will learn about storm water collection, barrel construction, installation, and winterization.
To register call 740-797-9686 x6282 or email at: teresacaldwell@athensswcd.org.
