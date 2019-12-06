The Director of Public Works, Robert Heady, made it very clear during the last Athens City Council committee meeting that Athens’ sewer and water infrastructure is aging, and deferred maintenance is not helping.
As such, he asked Council to move forward with an ordinance that would raise sewer rates for city residents. Currently, base residential sewer rates are $24.81 for less than 15,000 gallons used, and $13.77 for water of the same amount. Consumption rates are gradually reduced with each larger consumption category — for example, sewer rates for the next higher category (over 15,000 gallons but less than 50,000) would raise the base rate to $42.90.
One resident questioned why this is the case, considering Athens’ history of seeking sustainability. She spoke during the first reading of the ordinance Monday night.
“I don’t want to be paying for more because I’m using less,” she said.
The ordinance, if approved, would raise sewer rates by 8 percent.
“This 8 percent increase would generate approximately $147,000,” Heady said. “A 3 percent increase in wages to our staff would take $45,000 of that, so it would actually be $102,000.”
Council Member Sam Crowl noted that when first approached with the proposal, he asked for more information about the base rates. He said that Athens remains “below the majority of our nearest neighbors, even with this increase.”
The increase in sewer rates would only effect Athens city residents, but an increase in water rates would have effected Athens and The Plains. The city does not treat sewage from The Plains, however.
“Most of us were awoken to a degree over the last two years that Athens hadn’t really been keeping pace with costs,” commented Council Member Chris Fahl. She noted that many of the fees issued by the city had been notably untouched for several years, and advocated for raising rates to raise money for infrastructure emergency fixes and planned projects.
During committee discussions, Public Works Director Heady noted that the increase would help cover debts as well as the costs to run the wastewater plant.
“Since I’ve been here about a year and a half, I’ve realized how far a dollar will go,” Heady said. “Last year we had a break out here on College Street, had a collapse of a sewer that we fought from February clear into March. It cost us a little over $30,000.”
That amounts to the whole year’s budget for maintenance of sewers in the city. Heady also noted the department is maintaining a 1990 sewer vacuum truck that cost $116,000 at the time the city purchased it. Heady said the replacement vehicle would be almost $400,000, but a new truck will soon be needed.
He additionally advocated for the purchase of a camera system that would be able to go into underground pipes and see potential breaks or investigate where damage already has occurred. He said this system would save the city money overtime, as city workers could preempt breaks.
Council member Jeffrey Risner noted during committee discussions that revenues from the sewer fees have lowered, mostly due to conservation measures done by local businesses. One of the largest companies to impact the city is Ohio University, which Heady said is the city’s biggest water and sewer customer. With lower enrollment, less individuals are using water and sewer on campus, and thus OU has been paying less to the city.
“I’m wondering if maybe we should look at a different model of rate increases,” Risner said. “So instead of 8 percent this year, it would be more like 1 or 2 percent.”
Heady said at the time he agreed with the concept Risner proposed, but deferred maintenance in the sewer lines was requiring the rise in prices. The ordinance has been marked with emergency, so as to get it to a vote before the end of the year.
