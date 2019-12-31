Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, Dec. 31 newspaper on Page A1.
Welcome to the third annual Athens Messenger Newspaper Trivia Quiz. We hope you’ve been reading the news in 2019. If not, we hope you’re a good guesser.
As is tradition, the questions will start out easy and get more difficult as we go along. We encourage you to challenge your friends and family to see who gets the most right. Make sure to count up your scores at the end.
1. In September, an organization supporting this area school district won a Red Cross Hometown Hero award for its work in financing a new football stadium:
A) Nelsonville-York
B) Federal Hocking
C) Eastern
D) Trimble
2. In April, Athens resident Nicole Phillips won a new car by appearing on which game show?
A) Deal or No Deal
B) Press Your Luck
C) The Price is Right
D) The Wall
3. Which local event celebrated its 125th year in 2019?
A) Albany Independent Fair
B) Jacksonville Old Settlers Reunion
C) Athens County Fair
D) Nelsonville Parade of the Hills
4. In July, Hocking College debuted a new team involving which unusual competition?
A) Atlatl
B) E-sports
C) Hunting
D) Flag Football
5. A new Stimson Avenue mural offers a tribute to which Southeast Ohio industry?
A) Beer Brewing
B) Coal mining
C) Farming
D) Brickmaking
6. As part of our Uptown Tales series, we featured Greg Linscott, who for 42 years has worked as a:
A) Dentist
B) Doctor
C) Optometrist
D) Jewelry Salesman
7. Voters in Coolville recently rejected what ballot ordinance?
A) Marijuana decriminalization
B) Electric aggregation
C) Gas aggregation
D) Creation of a police force
8. In June, local kids were invited to participate in the “World’s Largest _______”:
A) Flower planting
B) Bike ride
C) Swim lesson
D) Dance-off
9. A news story from February detailed local author Sarah Hina, who wrote a detailed guide about how to visit:
A) Paris
B) Time Square
C) Walt Disney World
D) Hocking Hills
10. In January, which local official took over duties as the Athens County dog warden?
A) Athens police chief
B) Sheriff
C) County Commission president
D) Auditor
11. Which rock band headlined the 15th Annual Nelsonville Music Festival?
A) Soundgarden
B) The Smashing Pumpkins
C) Pixies
D) Death Cab for Cutie
12. The Messenger recently detailed former Athens High School football star Joe Burrow’s love for local restaurant Gigi’s. What food item is Gigi’s intending to rename in Burrow’s honor?
A) Grilled cheese
B) Chicken salad sandwich
C) Western omelette
D) Farmer’s breakfast
13. The Southern Ohio Copperheads baseball team won their league championship in the 2018 season. What league do the Copperheads play in?
A) Southeastern Ohio Athletic League
B) Southern Collegiate Baseball League
C) Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League
D) All-American Amateur Baseball Association
