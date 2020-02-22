Several arraignments and bond hearings were held on Feb. 18 and 19 in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas.
Justin M. Warren, 26, of Nelsonville, is facing charges of drug trafficking, a felony of the fourth degree; drug possession, a felony of the fifth degree; possession of a weapon under disability, a felony of the third degree; receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree; and possession of criminal tools, a felony of the fifth degree.
Warren was arrested last week on a search warrant from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. His bond was set at $50,000 with no 10 percent allowed.
He had previously entered a plea of guilty in 2017 to the Common Pleas court on charges of menacing, a fourth degree misdemeanor; and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony; and had been sentenced to 36 months in prison with five years of post-release control.
Tiffany Flowers, 40, of Nelsonville, was charged with drug trafficking, a felony of the fourth degree; drug possession, a felony of the fifth degree; possession of a weapon under disability, a felony of the third degree; receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree; and possession of criminal tools, a felony of the fifth degree.
Flowers had been arrested with Warren last week on a search warrant from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. Her bond was set at $30,000 with 10 percent allowed. She was also sent to Rural Women’s Recovery Program.
Kevin Williams, appeared in court on Feb. 18 and was issued a $20,000 signature bond. He had previously been charged in January 2017 with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, one a third degree felony and the other a fifth degree felony; and possession of cocaine.
Corey Foggin, 37, of Athens, was charged with possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony; and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He was given a $15,000 bond with 10 percent allowed.
Kevin Mehl, 33, of Nelsonville, was arrested in 2018 on two charges of receiving stolen property, one a fifth degree and the other a fourth degree felony. He was given a $10,000 bond without 10 percent allowed after his community control was tolled against him.
