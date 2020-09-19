By heather willard
January 18, 1850. “Learn well the Truth: then give it birth in Action,” this newspaper’s mission statement declared.
At that point, the four-page paper, printed entirely in black and white with few illustrations, printed once a week. The cost of an annual subscription was $1.50 — $2 if the payment was over four weeks late. The newspaper had launched only two years before in 1848, and few changes had been enacted since the first edition.
Advertisements and articles intermingle on cluttered, confusing pages — articles were placed wherever there seemed to be room, and the columns did not include any distance between before starting a new article. Some items were listed as a courtesy for rural residents — lists of letters that remained in the Athens and Nelsonville post offices were included (updated as of Jan. 1, 1850), and others still remain in the paper today, albeit in entirely different form.
“DIED” read one item, launching into a lengthy obituary for Mrs. Mary Swift Hoge, 23, of Athens. The piece waxed poetic, describing how the “angel of death bore her away with a step more rapid than usual,” and that a daughter had gone, “the family circle has been bereft of its loveliest member;” a wife had gone, “less than three years she stood a happy bride;” and a mother had gone, “two ‘little ones — lambs of the flock’ are left behind, preserving on earth the image of the sainted mother.”
The obituary stated the cause of death was pulmonary consumption — a neighboring column advertised a “compound syrup of liverwort and tar” to heal individuals of the malady. Present day newspaper editors are shuddering at the thought.
But it’s path since then has been nothing short of convoluted.
A few decades later, in 1885, The Messenger debuted a brand-new typesetting machine. Newspapers could be printed in larger quantities and in faster times than ever before. Typesetting is a thing of the past in present-day print businesses, with The Messenger’s commercial press now printing five or more publications most nights.
But at the time, typesetting was new, fast and more accessible for the paper. Besides just improving efficiency, The Messenger wanted to use this to help expand its brand, and bring some cash into its coffers. Cheerful advertisements promised the newspaper’s “Job Printing Department” would print paper, cards, envelopes, bills, letterheads, receipts, programs, posters and anything that customers might desire. Purchasers could order items in “plain print” (what we know as black and white) or in color.
In 1904, the paper became a daily publication — that amounted to five more editions a week than previously published, with editions heading to newsstands and residences Tuesday through Saturday. Now, readers would spot the odd photo, a handful of illustrations, and a wider separation of the content to allow for the eye to follow a story better. Items were stretched across several columns, instead of limited to just one.
Evidently, the newspaper had recently relocated its base of operations out of the Bush Building on West State Street in Athens. Beasley & Davis had opened their new meat market at the same location, and noted the previous occupancy of the newspaper.
This era of the Messenger’s physical location is a bit fuzzy, but records point to the offices being housed at 12 W. State St., now Random House Antiques.
Shortly thereafter, the offices moved into a purple building on West Washington Street, which many now fondly know for housing Donkey Coffee Espresso and Minuteman Press. There were two newspapers in the building, The Athens Messenger and its rival Athens Journal Democratic, which battled for readership on opposite floors of what was then known as the Law Building. In 1925, the papers were once more separated physically as The Messenger moved to a stately building on West Union, now named Lasher Hall in honor of George Starr Lasher.
The building is owned by Ohio University and was used as a spaced for journalism and communications classes. Decades later, The Messenger print facility that was built off Route 33 and in the mid-1970’s, when Lasher Hall was purchased by OU, and the county’s paper of record moved out of downtown Athens entirely, housing its newsroom with the printing press, advertising department and other departments.
As technology progressed, so did the capabilities of the printing department, thus also expanding what could be offered in print. In 1940, photos began to appear regularly in the paper — no longer were they purely on the front page, but now also appearing next to wedding announcements and obituaries.
At that time, a single copy would cost $0.05. Also at that time, minimum wage was $0.30 an hour. When adjusted for inflation, this would be about $0.30 per paper and around $5 per hour now.
By the mid 1960s, photos in the paper were crisper, allowing for more detail to be seen, but color was still unused. The first color newspaper was produced in London in the 1950s — that luxury wouldn’t be introduced to The Messenger until the mid 1980s. An exact date has been lost to the annals of time, but Messenger Production Manager Danny Turner was able to find that occasional uses of color were in print during the late 1970’s, but by 1986, it was commonplace.
In the 1970s, the newspaper also introduced larger headlines, bolder print and fewer words in headlines. The style of advertisements had also changed, from long, straight lines of the art deco era, to the bold pop art of the 1940s, to now showing prints, short women’s haircuts, and fewer words in advertisements.
No more were letters written by a particular business’s marketing lead discussing the history of the business, it’s commitment to the area and it’s promise of good service, but instead shouted out the need-to-know info concerning sales — “JANUARY CLEARANCE SALE,” read one ad for the Walgreens once located as 15 S. Court Street. “JANUARY CLEARANCE — ALL FALL AND WINTER CLOTHING 30% OFF HECK’S EVERYDAY LOW PRICES,” promised another ad in the Jan. 25, 1975 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger.
Writing style and headlines continued to become more condensed, more to the point as the years wore on. The columns grew to allow more space, and articles began to be “jumped” or split between different pages.
In 2003, The Messenger launched it’s website. Messenger Photographer John Halley recalled that was the point he began using digital photo negatives, before having used some color negatives, and some black and white.
