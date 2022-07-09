With two previously-announced incentive-based drives still to come, the Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donors.
“We are still having issues with filling these blood drives, even with the Cedar Point/Kings Island free ticket with blood donation. We are in an urgent need and working to prevent a blood shortage,” said Jordan Staley, account manager for the American Red Cross of Athens and Morgan counties. “All blood types are needed. In the summer, blood donations decline, especially around holiday weeks — like Independence Day. The need for blood does not take a summer break, however.”Locally, two more blood drives are still set for this month where donors can receive free admission tickets to either Cedar Point or Kings Island.
“The American Red Cross and Cedar Fair theme parks are teaming up promote blood donations and encourage donors to give blood this summer. The partnership includes full-value admission tickets offered to sponsors and presenting donors at select summer blood drives (July 12 and 29 in Athens). These tickets are good for any Cedar Fair parks (notably) Cedar Point and Kings Island,” Staley said.
The Tuesday drive is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall in the Plains. Use sponsor code: CedarFair when registering.
The final drive will be July 29, also from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Richland United Methodist Church, 60 Pomeroy Road, Athens. The CedarFair sponsor code is applicable for registering for that drive, too.
The tickets to a Cedar Fair theme park are available only while supplies last.
Staley added that there are also a few other incentives that she hopes will persuade locals to donate in the next month.
“Thanks to the Discovery Channel, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma July 1-31, 2022, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a unique Shark Week merchandise package. The package includes a beach bike, smokeless portable fire pit, paddle board, kayak and a $500 gift card to put toward accessories for tons of outdoor adventure.”
