The next two months are important ones for the area chapter of the American Red Cross.
March is Red Cross Month. During the month, the Red Cross will honor the commitment of volunteer blood donors to support individuals and families in need.
And this is the perfect time for first-timers to get involved and to donate blood, according to Jordan Staley, account manager for the Athens and Morgan counties chapter of the Red Cross.
“Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries. Whether a patient receives whole blood, red cells, platelets or plasma, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation,” she said. “Just giving an hour of your day can save up to three lives. Approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U. S. — you can be one unit out of that 29,000.”
For those nervous about donating for the first time, Staley dismissed a few common misconceptions about the process.
“Some common misconceptions I see is that people think if they have diabetes, just recently got a tattoo/piercings, or take medications that they cannot donate. While all of these have certain requirements, they do not stop you from donating,” Staley said.
In honor of Red Cross Month, the chapter is providing some incentives to donors who donate.
All donors who give blood in March will receive a $10 Visa gift card via email. Plus, they will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa card.
“There will be five lucky winners,” Staley said.
March was first proclaimed Red Cross Month in 1943 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to raise awareness of the organization and its humanitarian mission, the account manager explained.
As for April, Staley noted some other incentives will be given out in recognition of National Volunteer Month.
“All who come April 1-23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and Peanuts Joe Cool T-shirt (while supplies last),” she said, noting that the organization depends on the generosity of volunteers in every aspect to ensure blood products are available when patients need them.
Staley emphasized that the word volunteer has more than one definition when it applies to the Red Cross.
“Everyone who donates blood is considered a volunteer, but we also do have volunteers who work in disaster services, as well as working the blood drives for check in. There are too many to list, but our organization would not function without their generosity. I appreciate every second these volunteers spend working with/for us,” Staley said.
Despite a mild winter — which one might think would help with donation numbers — donation in at least one recent month was down.
“I feel like January was still a rough month in terms of blood donation, as we did not meet our goal. In February we met, and even surpassed our goal slightly. I definitely think the weather does play a huge part in terms of donation on any given day though,” Staley said. “If it is super nice outside, we tend to get donors who cancel because they want to spend their time outside — same with if the weather is bad/they stay inside. So, hopefully the in-between of spring weather will draw more donors out.”
As for what blood types the organization is currently most in need of, Staley said: “We always need our Type O blood. However, all types are needed.”
Whether you volunteer for the organization as a worker or you are a donor, Staley said she is most appreciative of the community’s support of the Red Cross.
“I would like to sincerely thank them. Not only are they giving their time out of their day — which they definitely don’t have to do — they are actively giving a part of themselves to another person in order to help them see another day,” she said. “You may not realize your impact, but one donation can touch the lives of hundreds of people.”
