While blood donors are always needed year round, the Athens chapter of the American Red Cross is hoping local residents will heed the need to donate before the start of summer vacations.
To that end, the agency is holding drives in the next week that will assist them in their efforts to help save lives through blood donations.
While Jordan Staley, account manager for the American Red Cross in Athens and Morgan counties, part of the Central Ohio Blood Services Region, said the local efforts in the next 10 to 12 days do not encompass the entirety of the blood drives in the city for the end of May/beginning of June, they are trying to get the word out about the need for donors.
She said that upcoming family vacations, the holiday weekend, and schools letting out in the area mean that people may not necessarily be thinking about donating blood at this time, but the need for it is just as vital now as it is at any other time.
“All blood types are needed, but our O blood types are in great demand at all times,” Staley said.
She noted that the blood donated locally does get used in our area and across the country.
These specific drives will be held at the Athens chapter of the American Red Cross, 101 S. May Ave., starting today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 donors are needed.
On Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., another 10 donors are needed. On May 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 30 donors are needed and on June 2, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., the agency is looking for 20 donors.
“These ones specifically are at the Athens Red Cross. These are not every drive in Athens, Ohio. Just specifically the ones that need help in the next week or so,” Staley noted.
She noted that there are many common misconceptions about giving blood, but the agency wants to inform the public about why it’s so vital to donate.
“As long as you are healthy and adhere to our donation rules/requirements, we will take your blood,” she said, adding, “Without our volunteer blood donors donating on a consistent basis, we would not have the blood we need for the area or across the county. Surgeries would not be completed, life saving transfusions delayed (and) emergency situations not remedied as quickly as possible.”
For more information, you can contact the local chapter of the American Red Cross at (740) 593-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.