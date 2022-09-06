One year after the saga of redistricting began, Ohio is seen as a unique case study in the legal strategies and flaws that can emerge in the process.
Ohio’s journey to develop maps for the legislative and congressional voting districts began with the convening of the Ohio Redistricting Commission by Gov. Mike DeWine, himself a member.
The commission embarked on a statewide town hall style tour, where members of the commission heard what voters and interested parties wanted to see, and didn’t want to see, in drawing maps that mirrored election trends for the last ten years.
A series of meetings were held, where the elected officials who made up every member of the commission interpreted and re-interpreted a constitutional amendment more than 70% of voters had approved to reform the redistricting methods in the state.
One year, five legislative map proposals and two congressional redraws later, the state will hold a general election in November with maps that have been ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.
“There is nothing like redistricting,” said Brian Glassman, professor emeritus of election law at the Cleveland State’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. “It is the most raw display of political power.”
The hang up, according to those who study redistricting, falls at the end of the process. What happens when a commission can’t agree to even a four-year compromise that stands up to the rules set forth in the Ohio Constitution?
“A lot of us who worked really hard to create redistricting reform…we were really hopeful in 2018 that the compromise proposal that was put forward by legislators was one that could have worked for Ohioans,” said Kathay Feng, director of redistricting and representation at Common Cause of Ohio.
“The principle that emerges from all those experiments is finding what the mechanism is for the final authority (to draw maps),” said Sam Wang, professor and director of the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, which analyzes redistricting state-by-state.
The power to gerrymander
One thing Ohio and North Carolina have in common is the attorney who fought for maps in both states. Phillip Strach, a North Carolina attorney from the firm of Nelson Mullins, represented the legislative defendants in his home state, making arguments that computer programs could easily be manipulated, likening those creating simulations of redistricting maps to the Wizard of Oz and calling the use of race demographics in redistricting a “red herring.”
The use of race demographics was a point of contention in Ohio’s redistricting battle as well, with GOP staffers who drew the majority of the legislative maps that were considered by the commission saying they were told specifically not to include race data.
Legislative leaders like Senate President Matt Huffman argued that federal law prohibited map-drawers from using the data unless a complaint was explicitly made about racial discrimination in district maps.
A lawsuit filed in federal court by two Youngstown residents called into question that decision, but no ruling has been made in the case.
Strach turned up to defend Ohio’s congressional maps before the Ohio Supreme Court, making similar arguments, including calling simulations in the Ohio maps “deeply flawed.”
“At the end of the day, the computers draw what a human being tells it to draw, and so if you don’t tell the computer to use criteria that match what the General Assembly actually used, then what it will spit out is really just garbage,” Strach told the state supreme court in December 2021. “It really is meaningless for any legal analysis.”
He also said the case could be taken to the federal system, all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court, if needed. The process “could go on for quite a bit,” he told the state supreme court justices.
In fact, House Speaker Bob Cupp said that is still under consideration for the rejected congressional maps, after arguing that the deadline to redraw those maps did not start until all appeals had been exhausted.
“There is definitely a thread that runs through Ohio and North Carolina where the majority party decided they should have unbridled power to gerrymander,” Feng told the OCJ.
But Feng says Ohio’s situation is unique in that “the majority party decided to pursue an extreme gerrymander,” but even after the state supreme court determined the lines to be unconstitutionally partisan, they also decided they couldn’t intercede.
“The temptation of total control existed, particularly for legislative leaders, and it was that temptation that ended up taking over,” Feng said.
The way that redistricting ended up working in Ohio comes down to a legal phenomenon referred to as “constitutional hardball,” according to Wang. This, simply, requires redistricting leaders to follow the letter of the law, but “do whatever it takes to gain an advantage.”
“Ohio is a Republican-leaning state, but it is closely-enough divided that you could imagine there’s a lot at stake in terms of who controls the legislature,” Wang said.
