Barbara Reeves, Karen Deardorff and Warren Jeffers have been elected to the Ohio University Credit Union Board of Directors. Each will serve a three-year term.
Reeves has been an OUCU member for almost 50 years. She is Associate Provost and Associate Professor Emerita of Ohio University. Reeves has served on the credit union board for over 10 years and on the CUSO board for five years.
Deardorff has been a credit union member for over 30 years, with three years of service on the board. Currently she is serving as board secretary and previously served on the nominating committee. Deardorff is an Associate Lecturer and Internship Coordinator in the Ohio University School of Communication Studies and is Associate Director Emerita of the Cutler Scholars Program.
An OUCU member for 10 years, Jeffers is retired from American Electric Power. He currently serves on the Athens County Regional Planning Commission and The Plains and Nelsonville Improvement Committee. He has been a member of Lions International for over 45 years.
The board of directors also elected its executive officers for 2021. They are Chuck Culp, chairperson; Thom Luce, vice chairperson; Bob Courtney, treasurer, and Karen Deardorff, secretary.
Ohio University Credit Union has nearly $450 million in assets and is the largest locally-owned financial institution in Athens.
