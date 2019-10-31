In the heart of all the legends and lore surrounding Athens County and neighboring towns, Ohio University is home to an abundance of haunted rumors, ghost stories and alleged sightings. For years, students and residents alike have found themselves at some point seeking out any possible truth to the hearsay.
The Ridges, formally known as the Athens Lunatic Asylum, has been a constant source of ghost stories and sightings for years. The main building, now used as an art museum, was home to hundreds of patients throughout the late 1800s up until 1993. The asylum is now renowned for its infamous procedures such as lobotomies and electroshock therapy.
“I’ve been here 39 years and the ‘haunted’ business only came up in the last 10 or 12 years. I’ve lived at the Asylum, I lived there for a year. I came here as a grad student, and they had a resident volunteer program,” said Tom O’Grady, director emeritus of the Southeast Ohio History Center.
He was able to live in The Ridges for free in exchange for helping out with the clients 15 hours a week. After graduating, O’Grady continued to volunteer on the grounds for another 10 years until the building closed.
“I still haven’t seen any ghosts,” he said, “but I have seen the stain of Margaret Shilling.”
Shilling’s story is told each year around this time; she died in an upstairs attic space in 1979. Her body was not discovered until a few months later, and due to the exact location of where she died, elements and time worked together to create a permanent stain of where her body once lay.
“There are two things people know about the Asylum: one is that it’s haunted, and two is there’s a stain, they feed into each other,” O’Grady said. “She was a person who had a family who loved her. To me, it’s rather disappointing that the university has had the Asylum for (decades), and they’ve let the story get perpetuated without restoring her humanity.”
One of the points that O’Grady stressed was to not let these stories be remembered as only silly ghost stories because, after all, they are attached to real human beings.
“I think it’s our responsibility as a community to do what we can to restore her humanity,” he commented. “How many people know about her only as a stain? What would we think of that?”
Even before the Asylum existed, legend has it that the local spookiness all began with Mt. Nebo and the Koons family spirit rooms. In the mid-1800s, roughly around 1850-1855, the Koons family of Athens County erected a “Spirit Room” which was used as a place to conduct seances. The site of the Koons spirit rooms became a national sensation, drawing travelers from near and far.
Some even say that Mt. Nebo is one of the world’s most haunted locations and a place of spiritual significance. Athens resident Sharon Hatfield has written a book on the subject titled Enchanted Ground, which can be purchased at the Southeast Ohio History Center.
Another common tourist site is the supposedly haunted Moonville Tunnel. The tunnel, located in Vinton County just outside of Athens, is home to its own collection of ghost stories. Now void of trains passing through, the tunnel is much more accessible to visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of something paranormal. O’Grady told about his own experience he had in the tunnel years ago.
“The railroads were still running. I knew the story about the man with a lantern who had gotten run over. I was cleaning up the woods when I saw it,” he said. “Of course, I would go in that tunnel, it was cool! I was in that tunnel more than once when the train was coming, and there’s no way that thing can touch you ... you hope, you think ... you know you’re safe ... unless it goes off the tracks. Your adrenaline is rushing, it’s an exciting experience.”
O’Grady has his own feelings about the “true ghosts” of Athens County. He believes they are not the ones in the Ridges, the tunnels or the ones wandering the West State Street Cemetery; rather they are the architects, the pioneers, the teachers and scholars, and all the residents of yesteryear who once called this place home and helped to shape Athens into what it is today.
O’Grady is passionate about the work he does at the historical center and for the county, and the way he talks about Athens makes it very clear that he cares and is willing to educate anyone who wants to know more. While we should be able to marvel and enjoy these urban legends, we must not forget that there is more than meets the eye when discussing them.
As for O’Grady, he himself is still on the hunt for ghosts, but so far has had little luck.
“I want to see ghosts. From a distance maybe, but I want to see them as much as anybody,” he said. “I haven’t had that opportunity, but I’m looking.”
* * *
WOUB is a regional Public Media Center with services on television, radio, and online reaching multiple counties in three states and has a limited content-sharing agreement with The Messenger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.