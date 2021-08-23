The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents lower this week at $2.95 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.95
Average price during the week of August 16, 2021 $3.034
Average price during the week of August 24, 2020 $2.092
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$3.079 Athens
$2.871 Chillicothe
$2.778 Columbiana
$3.009 East Liverpool
$3.009 Gallipolis
$2.802 Hillsboro
$3.094 Ironton
$2.896 Jackson
$2.934 Logan
$3.003 Marietta
$3.006 Portsmouth
$2.890 Steubenville
$2.833 Washington Court House
$3.095 Waverly
