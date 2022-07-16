Regional gas prices Jul 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save According to GasBuddy, a website and app listing gas prices reported by users, the cheapest regular gas available in Ohio as of Friday was $3.753 per gallon, reported in Cleveland.AAA reports that Ohio's average price was $4.452 per gallon, while the national average was $4.577.In nearby municipalities as of Friday, gas cost between $4.46 and $4.59 per gallon in Logan; $3.89-$4.05 in Circleville; $4.53-$4.76 in Jackson; and $4.25-$4.35 in McArthur.In Athens County, the cheapest price was $4.85 per gallon, reported at Marathon, Sunoco and Certified, all in Glouster, according to GasBuddy. Other county-wide prices include:$4.89 — Buckley Bros, The Plains; Speedway, Kroger and Go Mart, all in Nelsonville; $4.96 — BFS Petroleum, Athens$4.99 — BP, Go Mart, Speedway, Sunoco, Kroger, Valero and Marathon, all in Athens; Marathon and Mobile, both in Albany Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Price Gas Oil Mining Industry Internet Regular Gas Marathon App Gasbuddy Website Economics × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Route 13 crash results in serious injuries Athens County real estate transfers Commissioners OKs bond issuance which will help build medical facility in Athens Local chef served prestigious award Nelsonville man sentenced to more than four years after thefts Trending Recipes
