According to GasBuddy, a website and app listing gas prices reported by users, the cheapest regular gas available in Ohio as of Friday was $3.753 per gallon, reported in Cleveland.

AAA reports that Ohio's average price was $4.452 per gallon, while the national average was $4.577.

In nearby municipalities as of Friday, gas cost between $4.46 and $4.59 per gallon in Logan; $3.89-$4.05 in Circleville; $4.53-$4.76 in Jackson; and $4.25-$4.35 in McArthur.

In Athens County, the cheapest price was $4.85 per gallon, reported at Marathon, Sunoco and Certified, all in Glouster, according to GasBuddy. Other county-wide prices include:

  • $4.89 — Buckley Bros, The Plains; Speedway, Kroger and Go Mart, all in Nelsonville; 
  • $4.96 — BFS Petroleum, Athens
  • $4.99 — BP, Go Mart, Speedway, Sunoco, Kroger, Valero and Marathon, all in Athens; Marathon and Mobile, both in Albany

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.