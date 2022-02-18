To help older and disabled southeast Ohio residents stay in their homes, the Buckeye Hills Regional Council received $300,000 through a state grant, which will fund an estimated 36 home repairs and accessibility modifications.
“A lot of it comes down to preventing falls and helping folks maximize their independence and their ability to receive care at home,” said Buckeye Hills Regional Council Communications Director Drew Tanner.
Funding was provided by the Ohio Department of Development’s Housing Assistance Grant Program and supports Buckeye Hills Regional Council’s Home Accessibility Modification and Minor Home Repair Program. Tanner said the grant has funded the program in years past as well.
The Buckeye Hills program increases the accessibility of homes for home-owners over 60 and for low-income, disabled residents in Athens and seven other southeast Ohio counties.
Examples of home modifications include adding ramps for easier entry into the home, installing grab bars and handrails to enhance safety, and widening doorways to accommodate wheelchairs and walkers, Tanner said. Limited home repairs are also offered by the program.
“It’s a great program that’s made a difference in a lot of folks’ lives,” Tanner said. “It enables folks to stay in their homes as they age, and have their needs met from the comfort of their own homes.”
He added, “We’re grateful to the Ohio Department of Development and to legislators like Jay Edwards who advocated for this funding.”
Other organizations in the region which received funding from the state grant program include the Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency, which received $120,000, and the Washington-Morgan Community Action, which received $80,000, according to a press release from the office of State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville).
“These local organizations are doing good work and making a difference in the lives of people in southeast Ohio,” Edwards said in a statement.
More information on the Buckeye Hills program is available on their website. Those interested in home modifications or repairs can call 800-331-2644 to determine eligibility.
