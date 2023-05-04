NELSONVILLE — ACEnet will host the 5th free Women in Business conference from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19, at The Lodge at Hocking College, in Nelsonville.
This event will unite women entrepreneurs in all stages of business development for a one day conference focused on professional development, personal development, networking with other women who own and operate small businesses, and connecting to small business resources.
The event will feature several sessions that are designed to give new businesses a great start and mature businesses the tools they need to expand and grow.
Sessions will be led by local women in business such as Caitlyn McDaniel, from Southeastern Ohio Legal Services; Michelle Stobbart, from Inhale Wellness Studio; and keynote speaker Dr. Carolyn Bailey Lewis, entrepreneur, educator, author, minister and philanthropist.
The event will feature a “We Did It, So Can You” panel. This is an opportunity to hear from some remarkable women business owners in the community and learn how they came to be where they are today.
The Women in Business Trade Show also will return to offer resources for small businesses. Representatives from the Ohio University Small Business Development Center, OhioMeansJobs, Unified Bank, Southeastern Ohio Legal Services, and more, will be present.
Free headshots will be offered for attendees.
Melanie Sherman reflected on the 2022 event, “As a woman in business, this event left me recharged and uplifted! I was able to make connections with persons in my field and gained invaluable advice and support. One could not leave this conference without having gained something beneficial to their professional life. I can’t wait to see what next year holds!”
