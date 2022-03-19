NELSONVILLE – A reminder that the City of Nelsonville will be holding registration for the 2022 Nelsonville Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball league on Saturday, March 19, from 1–3 p.m. Registration will be held at the Nelsonville City Park shelter house, located to the left as you enter the park. The 2022 Nelsonville Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball league registration form is available online at https://tinyurl.com/2p86at3z.
2022 Programs
1. Tee ball – boys and girls 4–5 years old
2. Coach pitch – boys and girls 6–8 years old
3. Girls’ softball – girls 9–10 years old
4. Girls’ softball – girls 11–12 years old
5. Boys’ baseball – boys 9–10 years old
6. Boys’ baseball – boys 11–12 years old
Baseball: Age on April 30, 2022; Softball: Age on January 1, 2022 – determines what age
division player is in.
Tee Ball costs $10 per player, or $20 per family. Coach pitch, girls’ softball, and boys’ baseball costs $15 per player, or $25 per family.
Any questions please call Rudy Schultz at (740) 603-4716.
