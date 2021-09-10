On September 11, 2001, a series of four coordinated attacks by the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda were carried out on American soil, the first time such an attack had occurred in decades. Four planes were hijacked by 19 radicals who carried out suicide attacks against the United States. Two planes were flown into the World Trade Center, another into the Pentagon and the fourth crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pa. Around 3,000 lives were lost in total.
That morning started off as normal. Jen Sycks got ready and drove to work. At 23-years-old, Sycks was constantly surrounded by people. As a daytime bartender at Champps Americana in Columbus, she often heard about the latest news and the current sports games throughout her shift.
Her shift that day started by restocking all products and running back and forth to the walk-in freezer. By the time the United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower at 9:03 a.m., she was just learning of the horrific news.
Jen immediately phoned her mother, Thelma Sycks, who was back in her hometown of Athens, Ohio.
“Are you watching TV,” Jen Sycks asked.
“No,” her mother responded.
“Turn it on.”
“What channel?”
“Any channel.”
Working in the service industry allowed Sycks to build personal relationships with coworkers and customers. At times she felt she was a therapist. Being in a setting filled with televisions meant she was surrounded by the shocking news. This was the busiest day she ever experienced,
Sycks was “smack-dab in the middle of corporate America,” she said.
The rest of her shift and the days following were far from normal with her days becoming repetitive and blended.
Her most vivid memory of that tragic day was watching the second tower disintegrate into rubble. Surrounded by almost 20 screens showing live coverage, she was trapped in current events. She saw every picture and video there was to see.
When Sycks was asked about her gut feeling that day, she responded, “I was in complete disbelief, shock, awe. I was wowed,”
Being 15 minutes from the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) center in Columbus, Ohio, she was worried about the fear of the unknown, but not her individual safety. Would they try to mess with all military members too?
Her thoughts of terrorism were later confirmed on the nightly news.
She was not personally affected by 9/11, but some of the ones she loves are. They are forced to deal with the climate terrorism has further caused.
Sycks doesn’t believe terrorism can be defeated, saying “There will always be bad people.”
Humanity has to accept responsibility for other people’s actions and fix its mistakes. She wishes this terrible event would have helped Americans feel safer in their own country. Sycks honestly doesn’t know if the nation is safer even though the country has progressed.
In 2001 she agreed with the government’s decision to invade Afghanistan, her thoughts now are different.
“We put trillions into troops in Afghanistan, but here we are, the Taliban just took over the country,” she said.
At the time, Sycks believed it was the right thing to do, and the residents of Afghanistan have since felt safer with the protection from the United States. But she questions now if it’s even worth it.
Although Sept. 11, 2001, started as a normal day, it would forever change the world in moments.
Addi Wright is a student journalist in Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
