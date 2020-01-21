Athens has long drawn speakers with groundbreaking ideas to the area, many thanks to Ohio University’s location within the city.
That was no different in December 1959, when the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke at the 18th Ecumenical Student Conference on the Christian World Mission in Athens.
The conference was touted as the “largest student conference in the free world,” and 3,600 college students from 100 countries came to town to discuss the themes of “Racial Tensions” and “Technological Upheaval,” among others. One of the main attractions of the conference was King’s speech.
MLK’s time in Athens came during a very different cultural time period. Dwight Eisenhower was still president. “Our Man in Havana” was one of the most viewed movies of the year. Names like Guy Mitchell and Fabian graced the top music charts — Frank Sinatra won his first Grammy during 1959 — and Alaska and Hawaii had only recently been named the 49th and 50th states.
Many of King’s messages still ring true to this day. His main message, “the new order that is embracing the world needs the strength of the young,” is one that could be applied to many modern crusades. For instance, Mari Copeny, also known as Little Miss Flint, is a 13-year-old advocating for awareness and change in the water quality of Flint, Michigan, and seeks to support underprivileged children. Another teen advocate, Greta Thunberg, has been making headlines for providing awareness of climate change.
His unwavering message was for the equality of the races, but he did not phrase it as such.
“This is not a fight between white man and the Negro,” the Messenger reported King saying in his speech. “It is an attack upon un-Christian principles.”
His peaceful confrontation of racism, which at the time was (and could be argued still is) one of the main tenants of society has earned the deceased activist a Nobel Peace Prize, posthumous Medal of Freedom and many other official commendations, but beyond that, MLK has been remembered as one of the greatest voices and of African-Americans in history, as well as one of the most prominent Civil Rights activists.
MLK used his Athens speech to discuss many of the challenges “Negro” citizens were faced with — increased illiteracy, prejudices of previous generations, and segregation within the church.
He spent the majority of his speech discussing five responsibilities he felt the Christian church had been neglecting.
First, he asked for promotion of inclusivity, intersectionalism and obstruction of discrimination.
Second, he asked for segregation to be considered a “moral evil,” and said it distorts the personality and damages the soul.
Third, he advocated for the ideological roots of “the church” to be explored, as there is racial prejudice to be explored and discussed. “Men fear each other because they do not know each other,” King was reported saying.
Fourth, he advocated for religious organizations to work in social reform as, King said, “the church itself is still one of the most major segregated institutions in society.”
Lastly, he said these endeavors must be done with good will.
“Society always regards a new idea as a crisis,” King was reported saying. “But we can bring this new order in reality by being co-workers with God.”
King appealed to youth, noting acceptance would be slow.
“But if we are concerned participants in this drama of freedom, equality will certainly come,” he said.
MLK Jr. has since been recognized for his speech and time in Athens with a plaque on Blackburn Memorial Auditorium, and annual events celebrate the federal holiday named for him, occurring each year on the anniversary of his assassination.
