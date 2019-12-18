For nine years, Craig Matheney brought hundreds of Southeastern Ohio residents to Washington, D.C. to take part in laying wreaths on the graves of our nation’s veterans.
Matheney, owner of Flowers By Craig in Coolville, had plans to do it again this year — marking a decade of such trips — but nothing seemed to go to plan, and he was forced to cancel the trip. However, doors began to open in Southeast Ohio, and wreath laying soon was back on the agenda for Dec. 14.
Several dozen residents came out to help that Saturday, despite rain, wind and cold weather. A troop of Cub Scouts also came out to join. Wreaths Across America provides the wreaths at a small cost to lay on veteran’s graves, and coordinates wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery as well as in all 50 states.
Together, the group gathered in Coolville Cemetery where the Drew Webster Post 39 of the American Legion’s honor guard led a brief parade to the flag pole in the cemetery. There, a prayer was said and Matheney addressed the crowd.
“I could not do this without all the volunteer help I’ve had to put this on,” he said. “Exactly a month ago today as I recognized God was closing the door to my trip to Washington with about 50 volunteers, he shut the doors for us to go there, but the idea came that we were to do this at home.”
Within three days, Matheney said, things began opening up. He noted that many local businesses had already pledged money to fund the wreaths, and so he spoke with a few of the business owners to see if they would be upset if the already-donated funds were used to bring Wreaths Across America to Athens County.
“They really liked the idea,” he said. “So I ran with it.”
About 240 wreaths were laid in the Coolville Cemetery, and others were laid in a few small cemeteries surrounding the Coolville area. Matheney hopes to grow the program in Southeast Ohio next year, and encourages folks to pitch in for next year’s wreath laying. Matheney has coordinated with residents of Meigs County in Tuppers Plains, and has sought a partnership with a funeral director in Athens to help expand further into the county.
“Last year there was four inches of rain,” Jeff Taylor remembered. He and his wife, Carol, have gone on six of the trips to D.C. “She had a coworker who had mentioned they had went, so we went the next year.”
At that point, the trips were one day — simply driving to Washington, D.C., laying wreaths, and driving back. Soon, that changed. What is the point of going all the way to D.C., Matheney reasoned, just to turn around and not see any of the sights in the area?
Others who had participated in the trips came together for the local wreath laying.
“Usually I have grandkids with me,” Debbie Barringer said. “I’ve taken one each year for two years, so this was my middle granddaughters last year to go, and next year I was going to take all three of them.”
Barringer said that one year there were over a dozen of her family members on the trip. She praised Matheney’s go-getting attitude, and said if he hadn’t pulled the effort together, nothing would have happened, especially this year.
The program is aimed at honoring, remembering and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices service members have made for the country.
Matheney hopes to grow the program next year, and as such is seeking volunteers and funds to help the process. Those interested in helping can find additional information on his website, flowersbycraig.com, or by calling the shop at 740-667-3513.
