Green wreaths adorned with red Christmas bows were laid across the snow-covered graves of veterans on Saturday afternoon at cemeteries throughout Southeast Ohio. As each wreath was placed, volunteers took a moment to speak aloud the name of the late veteran.
The moment was part of Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization founded to remember the nation’s veterans by placing wreaths on their graves each December.
Coolville resident Craig Matheney is the director of Wreath Adventures, a nonprofit which organizes the wreath-laying locally. On Dec. 26, the group laid wreaths on military graves in Athens County at the Coolville Cemetery and Weatherby Cemetery, as well as six other cemeteries in neighboring counties. In total, 1,200 wreaths were placed by the group and community volunteers.
The event began with a march at Coolville Cemetery, where Thomas Romine, a Vietnam veteran and Revolutionary War reenactor played the drums and led volunteers up the hill to the flag pole, where a wreath was laid for each branch of the military. Romine spoke to the group about why the event was important and shared a prayer.
“When a volunteer places a wreath on a veteran’s grave on National Wreaths Across America Day, we encourage them to speak that veteran’s name aloud, thank them for their service and sacrifice, and reflect on that person and their life,” Romine said.
Romine also shared a quote by Pierre Claeyssens, a WWI veteran.
“To be killed in a war is not the worst that can happen. To be lost is not the worst that can happen...to be forgotten is the worst.”
This rang true for the multi-generational family who volunteered at Coolville. Debbie Barringer, her daughter Riki Nutter, and her children, a 3-year-old daughter, and 6-year-old son, volunteered in honor of the members of their family who served in the military.
“My son is very inquisitive and wants to know why we do this. I tell him it’s to honor and respect the soldiers and servicemen,” Nutter said. This falls in line with the motto of Wreaths Across America, which is to “Remember. Honor. Teach.”
Barringer has been working with Wreaths Across America for 12 years and has taken a bus trip to Washington D.C. to lay wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery many times. She recalls her grandfather’s reaction after her first trip.
“When we came back, my grandfather was so proud of us – he was in the service – and he was so proud of us he cried,” Barringer said, stating that she hopes that by volunteering she passes on the importance of honoring military service to her grandchildren. “These people took care of us so that we could do this and that we could be free.”
Matheney hopes that Wreath Adventures continues to grow, and as such is seeking volunteers and funds to help the process. Those interested in helping can find additional information on the nonprofit’s website, wreathadventures.org or by calling Matheney’s shop, Flowers by Craig at 740-667-3513.
