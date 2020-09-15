Sept. 16, 2010 is a date that will never lose its significance.
It was that day that a storm — some call it straight-line winds, I still like to say it was a tornado — went through The Plains.
It was the most traumatic event that I’ve personally gone through, as I was one of the dozen or so people who were still standing outside and not securely in a building, as the storm approached R. Basil Rutter Field.
Year after year, when Sept. 16 rolls around, I recall the events that transpired that night and in the coming days. At first, it was hard to believe a year had passed.
As year by year goes by though, I find myself thinking less about that storm, two years turning into four, turning into six. Memories don’t necessarily go away, but they do tend to fade away over time. The storm itself doesn’t come up in conversation much anymore.
Now, it’s been a full decade since that night. Time has a way of slipping by, as the high school students I now cover were in elementary school when the storm passed through. Joe Burrow was only an eighth grader, now the stadium is named after him.
With the 10-year anniversary approaching, I decided to go back and read the column that I pieced together hours after surviving the storm. It’s maybe been 10 years since I read it.
As I read the column, I was instantly back at the field, in the old press box and concession stands at Athens High School. I can still hear the rain and the wind, the sound of the concession stand roof tearing off of the building I was standing in.
I was covering a soccer doubleheader against Alexander and Athens when the girls’ game was delayed by lightning. A group of us — Lou Horvath, Gary Tribe and Alexander principal Frank Doudna — were waiting out the delay in the press box when we noticed we were the only people that hadn’t vacated the bleachers. We were too busy talking to realize the seriousness of the situation.
Someone suggested to leave the press box. We still try and get together each year to celebrate the fact that we left when we did. Lou, Gary and Frank went to their cars to leave, and I hung around, still thinking the game would eventually resume. We were under a tornado warning, but it wasn’t raining and the sun was still out.
I stood by the old concession stand for only a minute or two before the rain hit, fast and furious. Within seconds, I was ducking into the concession stand with roughly 10 other people.
That’s when it got bad. The power went out, and we stood in the dark. The small structure seemed to rumble — I always described it as feeling like we were suddenly in a subway car — then the roof ripped away and everyone hit the ground.
Who knows how long that lasted, but we were huddled on the ground for what seemed like forever while the wind roared by us, nothing between us and the sky. I remember a feeling of disbelief, how was this happening?
When the worst part of the wind ended, we jumped out of the concession stand window and ran one by one to Athens’ locker room, where the soccer players were safely stationed. My clothes were soaked to the point where it looked like I had jumped in a pool, barely able to talk to the people I was around after the adrenaline rush of the event.
Looking back, what I remember most are the following days and how the community rallied together. My Ford Taurus was damaged to the point where I couldn’t drive it off school property that night, so I had to go back the next day to check things out. It would be nearly Christmas before I was able to drive that car again, as the repairs took three months to complete with the influx of damaged cars in the area.
People were everywhere that next day, walking around the field to check out the damage or walking around in the surrounding streets to help people out whose homes were damaged. Fallen trees were everywhere. The landscape of Johnson Road had forever changed.
I took pictures on my phone of the damage that day, pictures I regrettably lost in an iPhone transfer a few years ago.
It was a surreal feeling to survey the destruction of the press box that I was in less than five minutes before it blew off the bleachers. One of the stadium light poles had blown back and landed right next to the concession stand, just missing the building. Had it blown straight back, it would have landed about where I was. I hadn’t realized this fact when I hurriedly rushed out of the stadium in the craziness the night before. Needless to say, I was a little shook.
That Friday after the storm was just the beginning of the clean up. Everyone had Athens’ back after that, Nelsonville-York even offering up Boston Field for Athens soccer games if that was what needed to be done. Athens’ soccer and football teams would eventually finish their home games at Ohio University’s Peden Stadium.
That hospitality extended into our newsroom. The Messenger building was damaged and the power of course was out, but a skeleton staff went to the Logan Daily News to put out the next day’s paper. Two newsrooms crammed into one building at Logan for the weekend, but we made it work.
Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured in The Plains that night. Work was done not only to repair the field, but make it even better. Athens has one of the best athletic facilities since that fateful night, as the field turf that was installed played a big role in the dominance of Burrow’s teams from 2012-14.
Without the storm of Sept. 16, there is no way that field turf would have been installed in time for Burrow’s high-speed offense. The Bulldogs remarkably went 22-2 at home and hosted four playoff games over the four seasons that followed the 2010 storm, becoming one of the best teams southeast Ohio has ever seen.
In a lot of ways, what Athens accomplished started with one of the school’s darkest days — Sept. 16, 2010.
It’s hard to believe that another year has gone by, now a full decade removed since Athens’ Rutter Field was forever altered by Mother Nature.
It’s a day that no one who experienced it will ever forget.
Kevin Wiseman is the sports editor at The Athens Messenger. Send him an email at kwiseman@athensmessenger.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.