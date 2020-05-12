Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced in late April a plan to reopen Ohio in stages throughout the spring and early summer, with the first round of restarting business occurring on May 1.
The first round of lifted restrictions allowed for non-urgent doctor visits, procedures and other healthcare procedures and visits. In addition, general offices, distribution centers and construction companies were allowed to return to all regular activities. Retail stores and services businesses will be reopening on May 12, and on Friday, May 15, hair salons and barbershops will begin to reopen.
May 15 will also allow for outdoor dining areas to reopen. Dine-in service is scheduled to begin again on May 21.
With the lessened restrictions, many areas of Athens County are affected. Here are some of the plans in Athens County for reopening:
County elected official offices
People coming to the Athens County Annex building, at 15 S. Court St., or the Courthouse, on the corner of Washington and Court Streets, will have to enter through the security entrance of the Courthouse. Visitors are required to wear a mask while conducting business, and will be asked some screening questions before being allowed access.
Anyone doing business at the Courthouse or Annex are encouraged to call ahead when coming to do business while the Governor’s stay at home order, which includes social distancing, is still in place. The order has a tentative end-date for May 29.
The building will be open for business from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the first hour (9-10 a.m.) to be reserved for seniors and individuals at high-risk of infection by the COVID-19 virus. A drop box is still located in the lobby area (by the elevator) on the first floor of the annex building for those who do not have a face covering or don’t want to be screened.
The County Planner’s office continues to do business by phone and email.
The County Engineer’s office is not open to visitors, and is available by phone and email.
The County Sheriff’s office can be accessed by phone outside the office. Access is limited to one person at a time.
For more information on elected officials’ offices, call the Commissioner’s office at 740-592-3219.
Athens County Public Libraries
The libraries will reopen service in phases, starting Monday, May 18.
The library staff has worked to implement several new requirements to keep staffers and visitors safe. Library items can begin to be returned, with all due dates to be rest on May 26, “giving you even more time with checked-out items as needed, and so our staff are not overwhelmed with returns,” a press release concerning the reopening stated.
What to expect the week of May 18:
- At-home library service resumes.
- Amesville Locker library service resumes.
- Remote Tech Help appointments continue.
- Library buildings remain closed to the public
- Curbside Service begins
How it curbside service will work:
- Call any library location between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to request materials currently available at that location.
- When arriving at the library, call the library again.
- A staff member will bring the materials outside and leave them in a designated location, or place them in your vehicle.
- Materials not picked up by the end of the business day will be re-shelved.
The library’s press release noted that holds will become available soon, but not during this week.
Additional library services starting Tuesday, May 26:
- Buildings open to the public.
- Designated hours begin for our at-risk community members. These hours are:
Nelsonville Library — Mondays and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m.; Athens Library — Mondays and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m.; Chauncey Library — Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m.; Coolville Library — Mondays from 9-10 a.m.; Glouster Library — Mondays and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m.; The Plains Library — Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m.; Wells (Albany) Library
- — Mondays from 9-10 a.m.
- Holds start to become available.
- Public computer spaces open, though they may look different to follow safe physical distancing requirements.
- Curbside Service available during normal business hours.
In addition, all library staff will be wearing masks; buildings as they reopen will have limited numbers of people allowed in at one time; plexiglass partitions at some libraries and furniture moved or removed to follow distancing requirements; meeting rooms will be not available for patrons; no children’s toys or activities at all locations; volunteer activity suspended; no in-person activities for foreseeable future. However, more info on upcoming virtual programs is forthcoming soon.
Questions and further information can be found at myacpl.org/coronavirus/ and on the library’s social media platforms (@MyACPL).
Hocking College
Faculty and staff began to return to campus on Wednesday, May 6, following several additional procedures to ensure safety on the college’s three campuses.
Employees, who are required to wear face masks, receive temperature screenings each morning when reporting to work, arriving in groups based on last names to avoid large gatherings of employees. Anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees are sent home. Otherwise, the employees are issued a color-coded wristband for that day.
Visitors must also follow these procedures, checking in at the Hocking College Police Dispatcher Station. Campuses will be closed for all but essential businesses needed to maintain basic operations on March 19. Spring break was extended from ending March 8 to March 22 for students, and the semester was subsequently extended through May 15.
Students will return to campus in staggered groups. The first group will arrive May 18, the second on June 15, and the third on July 6. All courses for the end of Spring 2020 or Summer 2020 are expected to end no later than Aug. 7, 2020. Classrooms will be cleaned following each class, and on-campus gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people with social distancing guidelines observed. Students will have similar check-in procedures as faculty and staff, including temperature checks, mandatory masks and wristbands.
So far, Hocking College has been able to maintain current staffing levels and pay rates for all employees, a press release from the institution stated.
Wayne National Forest
The Wayne National Forest will open trails to designated off-highway vehicles, horse and mountain bike use on May 15. All trails are currently open for hiking use only.
Some things will remain closed: campgrounds, group picnic shelters and swimming areas to begin with, but dispersed camping will be allowed. However, camping at or within 200 yards of trailheads or other developed sites is not allowed.
Boat ramps will remain open and fishing is allowed. Vault toilets will remain closed. Portable toilets and trash service will be provided at some recreation sites and trailheads for sanitation purposes.
Are you a staple of Athens that is in the process of reopening? We want to hear from you. Email your information to info@athensmessenger.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.