U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, who represents portions of Athens County, told The Youngstown Vindicator he was no longer seeking election for outgoing Sen. Rob Portman’s seat.
The Youngstown Vindicator reported Monday that Johnson, R-Marietta, was not seeking election for the soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat due to fundraising issues.
“This (Republican) Senate primary is atypical in Ohio,” Johnson said to the Youngstown Vindicator. “There are many candidates declared. Many of them have significant money in the bank or can self-fund. I’m not going to deny that coming from a base in Appalachia, where fundraising is a challenge under the best of circumstances, it can be exceptionally slow in a contested primary. That’s a disadvantage.
“From a candidacy perspective, I think I’m the guy that can win and hold that seat, but the realities of fundraising make it a real challenge.”
The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Johnson raised far less than other Senate race contenders after Portman announced he was not seeking reelection.
Johnson represents 18 counties in Congress, including portions of Athens County.
The current GOP field includes former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio Republican Party leader Jane Timken, Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons, Cleveland luxury car dealer Bernie Moreno, Army veteran and EMS pilot Michael Leipold, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.
