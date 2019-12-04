Note: This story appears in the Wednesday, Dec. 4 newspaper on Page A1.
State Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) has announced a number of grants for Athens County communities from NatureWorks.
NatureWorks is a grant program that supports local parks and recreation projects.
Funding to support projects in the region included over $3,000 for exercise stations in Amesville’s Gifford Park; and almost $18,800 for work on shelter house roofs and the basketball courts, and to purchase playground equipment in Glouster.
Several nearby counties that are also in Edwards’ representative area were also awarded grants. Those included:
- Meigs County — $17,140 for the Middleport to Pomeroy Phase III connector to support connecting Middleport and Pomeroy walkways.
- Vinton County — $41,500 for the Vinton County Junior Fairground campground and facilities renovation project, which includes upgrading campsites and renovating the showerhouse.
- Beverly, in Washington County — $1,709 for the picnic table project.
