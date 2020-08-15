Rep. Jay Edwards has refused to step down from his position as House Majority Whip, following a request to do so by newly elected Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima).
Edwards was elected to the significant position under the leadership of disgraced former House Speaker Larry Householder, a reportedly personal friend of Edwards. Householder was removed from the position in an unanimous vote at the end of the July. He is the first Speaker to ever be removed by the chamber in state history.
Currently, Householder maintains his seat in the House. Householder is facing racketeering charges in what officials have called the “largest bribery scheme” in Ohio state history.
Following Householder’s ousting, Cupp was elected in a close 55-38 vote. Cupp now claims that removal of current House leadership would “clearly demonstrate our resolve to start anew.” Edwards and other don’t seem to agree. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, currently only Rep. Laura Lanese (R-Grove City) has agreed to step down.
“While I respect the office of Speaker and Speaker Cupp as a person, I see no reason for me to step down from my position as Majority Whip of which I was elected to by my colleagues unanimously,” Edwards told the Athens News.
In addition to Cupp’s request, Edwards was removed from the Rules and Reference Committee, which sets the House’s agenda. Majority Floor Leader Rep. Bill Seitz, Assistant Majority Flood Leader Rep. Anthony Devitis and Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Jim Butler were all also removed from the influential Committee.
As replacements for the Rules and Reference Committe, Cupp has appointed Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg), Gary Scherer (R-Circleville), Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and Tim Ginter (R-Salem).
Edwards, who voted to remove Householder from his position due to the federal investigation charges, has previously denied having any prior knowledge of wrongdoings by Householder – going as far as saying the alleged $60 million racketeering scheme was a “total shock, a complete surprise.”
Edwards has stated that he has not yet been approached by anyone involved in the investigation, but he would be willing to comply if he were summoned.
Edwards has not responded to the Messenger for comment.
