BIDWELL — State legislator Ryan Smith, who represented a swath of Southeast Ohio for nearly eight years and briefly served as Speaker of the House, is resigning this week to become the next president of the University of Rio Grande.
Smith made his announcement Thursday and said his resignation from the Ohio House of Representatives would take effect Oct. 3.
Smith, a Gallia County native, has represented the Ohio House’s 93rd District since 2012. The district includes all of Jackson and Gallia counties, the western portion of Vinton County and most of Lawrence County.
Smith was elected by his peers to fill the vacant Speaker of the House position in June of 2018. He served out the year and sought to retain the position this year. However, in January, the House voted for fellow Republican Larry Householder of Perry County to become speaker.
Smith also served as chairman of the House Finance Committee, and was instrumental in securing funding for the Healthy Food Financing Initiative. This provided aide to help open a much-needed grocery store in Vinton County several years ago.
In a statement, Smith offered thanks for being able to serve as a state representative. He called it an honor to be selected as the next Rio Grande president.
“I have often said education is the pathway out of poverty, and I believe that sentiment is just as true today as it was when I began my career in the legislature,” Smith said.
Smith will take over for Catherine Clark-Eich, who has served as president of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College in an interim role since mid-2018.
