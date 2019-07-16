WASHINGTON — A charter member of the Civility and Respect Caucus in Congress has come out against President Donald Trump’s “divisive rhetoric.”
Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Upper Arlington), whose 15th District includes most of Athens County, said in a statement Monday that Trump’s recent inflammatory tweets against four members of Congress are “unacceptable.”
Trump’s comments were made Sunday morning on Twitter.
“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly ... and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” Trump tweeted. “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how ... it is done.”
The tweets were intended to target four freshmen members of Congress: Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. Three of the four were born in America; Omar was born in Somalia, moved to the United States as a child and became a U.S. citizen as a teenager.
The four Congresswomen have since held a news conference denouncing the tweets as being racist.
Stivers is among many politicians — both Democratic and Republican — that have criticized Trump’s comments.
Rep. Bill Johnson, whose 6th District covers two townships in Athens County and whose Twitter handle is
“@JohnsonLeads,” had not yet issued a public statement as of Tuesday afternoon regarding Trump’s attacks.
Stivers’ statement, issued Monday by a spokesperson, reads in full:
“I condemn the President’s tweet calling on Members of Congress to go back to the ‘crime infested places from which they came.’
The constituents we represent sent us to Washington with a job to do — maintain our economic growth, fix our immigration system, and look out for our veterans, to start. Swapping insults on the Internet makes our jobs that much harder.
The divisive rhetoric and personal attacks we’ve seen from the President and Members of the House over the weekend are unacceptable and stand directly in the way of progress.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.