NELSONVILLE — For the past seven years, U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers has brought a host of social workers, law enforcement officers and healthcare experts together to discuss the state of the opioid crisis and brainstorm solutions.
The crisis has changed over those years, but the effort to solve these problems is ongoing.
The 7th Annual Opiate and Addiction Roundtable took place at The Lodge at Hocking County on Aug. 22, with around 40 invited participants from throughout Southeast Ohio in attendance.
Among the main topics at this year’s discussion were treatment and rehabilitation, housing, employment, community impact and prevention.
The region has seen the effects of opiates and other drugs in various ways. Wes Gilkey, a researcher for the Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office, helped start a database of people’s “drugs of choice” in his county. Gilkey said the main drug used to be heroin but has changed to meth.
One of the treatment options for opioid addicts is a buprenorphine known as Suboxone. Its usage in treatment is controversial, which became evident as the roundtable discussion progressed. Hocking County Municipal Court Judge Fred Moses said he is in favor of Suboxone treatment, but only under very controlled circumstances.
“If you come to Hocking Municipal and talk to those who are using Suboxone at any given time, they will tell you they are getting high off it or they are mixing it with other drugs,” Moses said. “It is not that I don’t want them to use it, the issue is not with Suboxone, the issue is with how it is being used and delivered.”
Getting clean can often mean relying on professionals trained in drug treatment. Teresa Lampl, the CEO of the Ohio Council of Behavioral Health and Family Services, described her concern about keeping those job positions filled.
“We are struggling to build and develop the capacity to provide treatment services because of the workforce,” Lampl said. “We are asking people to come and work at our organizations and we cannot compete with the rising minimum wage.”
Theressa Synder, the executive director of Perry Behavioral Health Choices, offered a similar concern: “My employees don’t make much. They are mission driven ... I worked at a small community access hospital and I made more as a second-year registered nurse than I make in a 32-year profession that required a master’s degree.”
Lampl also stressed the importance of teaching children about addiction and giving them a foundation of knowledge that will help them grow into a clean and sober life as an adult. She mentioned programs she has been a part of in different high schools and how effective they have been.
What children are taught in school may be countered by what they are experiencing in their homes. Vinton County Prosecutor Trecia Kimes-Brown discussed her encounter with a young man she said was living in the woods.
“He said he switched from cocaine to meth because meth is cheaper,” Brown said. “My difficulty when sending people to a homeless shelter is that the closest one is in Athens, so I try to get these people to stay in their programs and help them find employment.”
According to the Housing and Urban Development’s definition of homelessness, those who are under 18 cannot be considered homeless; this is a rule that Rep. Stivers (R-Upper Arlington) is trying to change with a bill he has sponsored.
Those who have housing and are living within a community may face other challenges, such as trying to prevent the numerous ways drugs can enter into a community. Kimes-Brown said she has had reports of people receiving their drugs through different mail services.
And as the ritual for how the drugs enter a community changes, the drugs themselves are also changing. This poses a threat in terms of a health risk and a legality issue.
“Synthetic drugs are not scheduled and there can be problems prosecuting folks taking synthetic drugs,” Stivers stated. “You can change the molecule of a synthetic drug enough so that it is not the same drug and it is not illegal, but it is giving people the same effects.”
As addicts are trying to get clean or continue their stretch of sobriety, they still may have their past haunt them in different ways. One of which may be happen when they are trying to find a place to live. A few people in the roundtable discussed how sometimes former addicts have difficulty finding a home or are kicked out of their current home solely because of their past issues. Stressors like not having a home may lead a former addict back into their old habits.
Beside teaching children and teenagers how to avoid using drugs, other preventative tips that were suggested included using an evidence-based strategies when treating addicts such as behavioral therapy.
* * *
John Stran is a reporter for The Logan Daily News.
