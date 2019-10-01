At first glance, the Alexander state report card looks like it contradicts itself.
State testing scores are lagging, the Ohio Department of Education reports, and young Spartan readers are not getting the help they need. And yet, the district is also considered to be making great progress in student improvement and in “closing the gap” among the most “vulnerable” Spartan learners.
Or take the seniors at Alexander High School. The graduation rate is stellar, far better than the state average ... and yet, the state also says AHS is not doing enough to actually prepare those grads for success after high school.
That’s the state report card system in a nutshell; it’s a series of glimpses which can simultaneously produce a hodgepodge of results, good and bad.
The overall result for Alexander is a C district grade.
One thing is clear: the state views Alexander to be headed in the right direction. Along with the letter grade comes an overall “performance index” score — Alex improved a few points from last year, and is now ranked 250th in the state out of 608 total districts.
That ranking is the highest among the five districts in Athens County.
After years of ballot attempts, a districtwide income tax levy finally passed in May by just one vote. How this increase in funding will affect future academic results remains to be seen.
Achievement
There are 24 indicators that make up a district’s Achievement score. One is related to “chronic absenteeism,” which Alexander earned a positive rating for. Each of the remaining 23 indicators reflect a state test, per grade level and subject: for instance, fourth grade mathematics and high school biology.
A district has to have 80 percent of its students pass a given state test to get an indicator check mark.
Alexander went just 3-for-23. Some areas came close, such as 79.5 percent of high school students passing the American History state test, just shy of the 80 percent mark. Some areas were nowhere close, like the 57.7 percent passage rate for high schoolers on their state geometry test.
Of particular note is early education; Alexander did not reach 80 percent state test passage in any subject for grades third through seventh.
Still, Alexander improved from a D in 2018 on Achievement to a C this year.
Progress
This component looks at how students fared on state tests compared to the year before. It looks at all students, as well as specific groups such as those with disabilities.
Each of these groups made significantly more progress than expected, the state found. Thus, the district maintained an A grade in Progress from 2018 to 2019.
In essence, when considering the Achievement and Progress grades together, Alexander’s state testing scores aren’t spectacular, but students are in fact improving from one year to the next.
Gap Closing
Alexander maintained its B grade in this component, but it was a tick away from improving to an A this year.
The state looks at how certain categories of students fare compared to Ohio’s average: those who are “economically disadvantaged” and those with disabilities.
At Alexander, these student groups performed as well or better in English and math than the state average.
Graduation Rate
Among all Spartans who entered their freshman year in the fall of 2014, a total of 96.4 percent graduated in 2018.
That four-year rate at AHS is higher than “similar districts” and well higher than the state average.
Improving At-Risk
K-3 Readers
This is one of the trickier components.
Districts are supposed to monitor the reading ability of each student. The goal is for all students to be proficient in English language arts by the end of third grade.
For those who are “not on track,” teachers create an individualized plan to get them back “on track.” This component judges a district’s ability to identify the struggling readers in their early years and guide them to read well by the third grade.
In one sample of students at Alexander Elementary School, a total of 99 students started “off track” and 31 of them were moved to “on track.”
That’s an OK, but not great ratio, according to the state — leading to a D grade in this component. Alexander got a D on this last year as well.
Prepared for Success
There are a number of things a school district can do, in the state’s parlance, prepare a graduate for success in the real world.
This includes encouraging students to take AP classes, or complete the ACT or SAT tests in preparation for college. Or, it could mean giving students a chance to earn an “industry-recognized credential” for them to use after graduation.
The state has nearly a dozen such markers it uses to determine this component grade. Alexander’s ACT participation rate is decent, but its percentage of students earning a credential is relatively low.
Alexander got a D on this component, which was actually an improvement from an F in 2018.
The Messenger sent Supt. Lindy Douglas a series of questions related to Alexander’s report card score. Douglas responded with PowerPoint slides that presented the scores in various breakdowns.
Of note is the fact that Alexander Elementary School and Alexander Jr./Sr. High School both received B overall grades.
In a slide detailing a “regional comparison,” Douglas pointed out that this B grade is fairly unique. Of more than two-dozen middle and high schools in Athens, Meigs, Hocking, Vinton, Perry and Washington counties, only one other (Waterford High School) received at least a B.
