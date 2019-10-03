Note: This story is part of a weeklong series providing insight into the Ohio Department of Education’s report card data for each Athens County school district.
NELSONVILLE — Supt. Rick Edwards sees the pros and cons of the state report card system.
He’s not much of a fan of “one-time measures” like boiling down a whole school district to a single letter grade.
On the other hand, he suggested there is value in viewing a “snapshot” of the district’s performance. The new superintendent has viewed the Nelsonville-York report card data with other members of his leadership team to find areas for improvement.
In the state’s mind, those Buckeyes have their work cut out for them —Nelsonville-York City Schools received another D overall grade this year .
The graduation rate took a hit and the district earned worse grades in major report card components like “Progress” and “Gap Closing.”
There are a few positive takeaways, though — especially in youth reading scores. Every single third grade student at Nelsonville-York Elementary met the reading standards to be promoted to the fourth grade. This is the only district in Athens County to have accomplished that.
Achievement
There are 24 indicators that make up a district’s Achievement score. One is related to “chronic absenteeism,” a problem the state says Nelsonville-York is suffering from.
Each of the remaining 23 indicators reflect a state test, per grade level and subject: for instance, third grade language arts and high school civics.
A district has to have 80 percent of its students pass a given state test to get an indicator check mark.
Nelsonville-York went 0-for-23. Most subjects didn’t even come close, and there’s not much difference between the age groups.
The biggest struggle came in math. Only 35 percent of fifth graders passed the state test, and just 23 percent of eighth graders did. At Nelsonville-York High School, 40 percent passed the state geometry test.
The high school’s government and history classes did the best — with around three-fourths of students passing the test, just shy of the 80 percent needed for a check mark.
Despite the 0-for-23 record, N-Y still got a D on this component. Among the students that scored “proficient” in state testing subjects, a few did so well that it kept the district from receiving an F grade.
Progress
This component looks at how students fared on state tests compared to the year before.
The district received an F overall grade, down from a D last year, with the state recording little to no improvement in scores this year. A highlight came in fifth grade: testing scores went up for this grade in each subject.
In particular subcategories — students with disabilities, and those with the lowest 20 percent in achievement — the district rated poorly in regards to testing score comparisons.
Gap Closing
Nelsonville-York received a D grade in this component, down from a C a year ago.
The state tracks how certain categories of students fare compared to Ohio’s average: minority students, those who are “economically disadvantaged” and those with disabilities.
Poorer students performed better than the state average, as did multiracial students. However, those with disabilities did worse.
The state believes N-Y could do more to help bridge the gap among the “most vulnerable populations of students.”
Asked about the district slipping in its Progress and Gap Closing scores, Supt. Edwards said he had no comment “at this time.”
Graduation Rate
Of the Buckeye students who were freshmen in the fall of 2014, 87.5 percent went on to graduate in four years.
That’s a tick higher than the statewide graduation rate, but lower than most other districts in Athens County. It’s also several points lower than the rate seen at N-Y last year. The district earned a B grade in this component, the same as last year.
However, the five-year graduation rate for Nelsonville-York High School stands at 93.4 percent, which is considered to be a decent mark.
Improving At-Risk
K-3 Readers
Districts are supposed to monitor the reading ability of each student. The goal is for all students to be proficient in English language arts by the end of third grade.
For those who are “not on track,” teachers create an individualized plan to get them back “on track.” This component judges a district’s ability to identify the struggling readers in their early years and guide them to read well by the third grade.
In one sample of 95 Buckeye students who started “off track,” a total of 53 improved enough to be considered “on track.”
That’s a solid number, giving N-Y a C grade in this component (and just one student away from bumping to a B grade).
As previously mentioned, 100 percent of third grade students at Nelsonville-York Elementary met the reading requirements to be promoted to the fourth grade, a nice feather in the cap for the Buckeyes.
Prepared for Success
This component tracks all the ways that, in the state’s eyes, a district can help prepare students for life after graduation.
This was another rough component for N-Y; the district received an F grade for the fourth-straight year.
One positive is that a vast majority of high school students take the ACT test, with a healthy percentage earning an impressive “remediation free” score.
The other statistics leave a lot to be desired. Only 12 percent of Buckeye high school students earned any college credit (“dual enrollment”) prior to graduation, despite the district’s proximity to Hocking College. This 12 percent mark is quite lower than at Alexander High School (25 percent) and Athens High School (42 percent).
Most notably, less than 1 percent of students in the NYHS classes of 2017 and 2018 graduated with an industry-recognized credential. Despite the high school being just two miles from the Tri-County Career Center, fewer N-Y students graduated with a trade credential than at Alexander, Athens, Trimble and Federal Hocking over the same time period.
The “Prepared for Success” rubric counts up all these amounts (and others) to provide a final component score to go along with the letter grade. Nelsonville-York scored the lowest of the five districts in Athens County.
Supt. Edwards, a longtime teacher and school administrator, is only in his first year overseeing the district. Asked about the road ahead, he said the leadership team is “focusing on increasing instructional time and focusing on our teachers covering the state learning standards.”
