Two Ohio University seniors who will graduate this week, in addition to Athens News associate editor Conor Morris, are among the ranks of the 2020-2021 Report for America Corps Members.
The national service program places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. This year, Report for America is creating a new, sustainable system that provides Americans with the information they need to improve their communities, hold powerful institutions accountable, and rebuild trust in the media. Out of 1,800 applications received, Report for America chose 225 journalists to serve 162 newsrooms across the country.
Abbey Marshall, who worked for the Athens Messenger as an intern before freelancing for several semesters, will be reporting for The Devil Strip, a community-owned, independent news outlet in Akron, Ohio. Marshall, who will graduate next week with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, has had a multitude of reporting experiences that led her to this position with Report for America.
She worked internationally in Mumbai; she interned twice at The Columbus Dispatch; and she interned at POLITICO, one of the largest political digital publications in the country, besides her time at The Messenger.
“Of all those internships, I can firmly say my favorite experiences was my time spent in Ohio,” she said. “Ohio is my home, and I want to serve the people from my home the best I can. Too often, local journalists are overworked and underpaid, which leads to burnout. Local outlets are hemorrhaging money. Yet, the journalists there are the most driven and qualified to give people in their communities the news.
“Local journalism is something I am truly passionate about: those reporters are the ones who are requesting the city budgets, exposing mayoral corruption, telling the heartwarming story of the local baker starting a program that feeds the hungry,” she continued. “I would be honored to be a part of a newsroom that does that. Report for America is a great organization because it helps keep strong and vital reporting in newsrooms that bolster communities.”
For The Devil Strip, Marshall will be covering how broad economic trends affect the people of Akron, especially those who are traditionally disenfranchised.
“Good community journalists give a voice to the voiceless and impact real change through their writing and reporting,” Marshall noted. “I will be spending the bulk of my time doing deep-dives into economic challenges in the area, as well as investigations.”
Marshall is grateful to the many professors she’s had that taught her the importance of data reporting and investigative work in communities. She left her data journalism class not realizing it would be her last time leaving the journalism building, Schoonover Center. Marshall wasn’t able to give that building, nor the professors who have mentored her and friends she’s made, a ceremonious goodbye.
“In a way, this situation made me more grateful for the time I’ve spent here,” she said. “I’ve most valued my time in the Cutler Scholars Program, and I’m incredibly thankful to that program for providing me with a full academic scholarship and some of the best friends and opportunities I could’ve asked for. I’ll miss my days sitting at the front desk of Schoonover Center or behind the bar of Donkey Coffee, but I’m excited for what lies ahead.”
The second OU graduate, Ellen Wagner, most recently served as editor-in-chief of the independent student newspaper at OU, The Post. She was placed at a community news outlet, Mahoning Matters, where she will serve as a watchdog reporter related to the decline of city services.
“Local journalism is so important, especially now during the coronavirus pandemic,” Wagner said. “Report for America’s mission is to strengthen communities through local journalism. As a reporter of local journalism in Athens these past four years, I am excited to continue to work to inform the community of Youngstown.
“Youngstown is an area that lacks local journalism after the loss of The Vindicator. Mahoning Matters is a start-up that is working hard to get news to the area where there is currently a lack of it,” she continued. “I am most looking forward to being a part of a team that is informing people in an area where there has been a lack of information due to the loss of local journalism.”
Previously, Wagner covered health, local events and crime as a metro intern at The Columbus Dispatch. Wagner will receive her bachelor’s degree in journalism, as well as a certificate in Italian studies.
Other OU alumni named in this group of Report for America fellows are Julia Fair, who will report for the Cincinnati Enquirer; Bennett Leckrone, who will report for Maryland Matters; Conor Morris, who will report for the Northeast Ohio Journalism Collaborative; Adam Wagner, who will report for The News & Observer; and Sarah Volpenhein, who will report for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
