More than 21 million prescription pain pills were supplied in Athens County during a recent seven-year stretch.
That amounts to nearly four dozen pills per person per year.
These statistics come from a database maintained by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and were recently made public by The Washington Post newspaper. The Post tracked more than 76 billion pills distributed nationwide between 2006 and 2012.
“These records provide an unprecedented look at the surge of legal pain pills that fueled the prescription opioid epidemic,” The Post reported, “which resulted in nearly 100,000 deaths during the seven-year time frame ending in 2012.”
In Athens County between 2006-2012, an average of 47.4 pills were supplied per person per year. While higher than most other counties in Ohio, this local total is less than others in the Appalachian region. Jackson County led Ohio with 106.9 pills per person distributed (see related story). Other counties in the region include Gallia (88.1), Meigs (64.5), Washington (53.8) and Perry (51.1).
Nearby Vinton County, with just one pharmacy in operation, was the lowest in Ohio with 16.7 pills supplied per person per year.
Top corporate distributors of pain pills to Athens County, according to the Washington Post data, include AmerisourceBergen Drug, Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation, Wal-Mart and Kroger.
More than a dozen pharmacies in the county combined to receive a total of 21,306,975 pain pills from distributors during the 2006-2012 time span. The Fruth Pharmacy on United Lane reportedly received the most of any single location: 3,559,385 pills in seven years, or around 1,400 pills per day.
Other Athens County pharmacies in the top five include Wal-Mart in Athens; the pharmacy at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens; Stoltz Drugs in Nelsonville; and Shrivers Pharmacy in Nelsonville.
Stoltz operated for decades at the 40 Watkins St. location in Nelsonville before being purchased by Shrivers in 2009. Even while operating for a few years each within the seven-year sample, both businesses made the top five in total pills received.
Among three Kroger pharmacies in Trimble, Nelsonville and Athens, their totals are in reverse order from their respective cities’ populations. Trimble had the most of the three Krogers, at 1.4 million pills received, followed by the Nelsonville location (1.3 million) and Athens location (740,000). However, the Trimble location is the only pharmacy serving the northern part of Athens County, while there were three in Nelsonville and at least a half-dozen in Athens during the sample.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.