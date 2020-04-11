WILKESVILLE — The National Weather Service has reported that an EF1 tornado touched down in southern Vinton County during a storm April 9.
The tornado touched down around 12:33 a.m., the NWS station in Charleston, West Virginia reported.
The brief tornado touchdown reportedly occurred along Ohio Route 124, 1.5 miles from Wilkesville.
“A new double-wide mobile home was shifted off the block foundation and turned in a westerly direction,” the NWS reported. “Nearby, a garage was destroyed. Another nearby mobile home was blown a few feet off its foundation in a southerly direction.
The NWS noted that “clear rotation was also evident in the direction several uprooted trees were laying and in debris scattered across the property.”
The NWS estimated the tornado’s highest speed was 90 miles per hour, and its path width was roughly 125 yards. Its path length was 0.25 miles.
No injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the tornado.
The last known tornado to touch down in Vinton County was in May of 2019.
The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:
- EF0 (Weak): 65 to 85 mph
- EF1 (Weak): 86 to 110 mph
- EF2 (Strong): 111 to 135 mph
- EF3 (Strong): 136 to 165 mph
- EF4 (Violent):166 to 200 mph
- EF5 (Violent): 200 mph or more
