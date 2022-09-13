The Athens County Auditor’s Office is investigating pumps around the area after a rash of vandalism resulted in the removal of gas pump stickers from several gas stations in the past 10 days.
Athens County auditor Jill Thompson told The Messenger that she first noticed a gas pump sticker missing from a pump at Kroger on the afternoon of Sept. 4.
Since the investigation into the removal of the stickers is on going, Thompson is not sure how many stickers are missing.
“We do not know the extent of the vandalism at this time. The stations that we have identified as having the stickers removed include the Kroger on East State Street,” Thompson told The Messenger, noting that all of them were removed by the time inspector Larry Hines arrived on Sept. 6.
Additionally, “all of the stickers had also been removed from the Go Mart on East State Street,” she said. “Upon further review, the stickers at the Go Mart on Union Street were also all missing. We have replaced those that we have been able to discover and also hope the public assists us in identifying other stations that may have also been vandalized.”
In a release from her office separate from her interview with The Messenger, she noted, “Consumer protection is very important to me, and we spend a lot of time testing gas pumps and ‘locking’ them with seals so nobody can be cheated. When we put our sticker on that pump, it means we certify it is accurate.”
The stickers are notices that certify the county auditor’s staff inspected the gas pump and the pump meter and charges are accurate.
When asked why anyone would remove the stickers, she couldn’t come up with a definitive answer.
“This is a very good question. I’ve served as auditor for nearly 22 years and this has never happened,” she said.
Her office’s initial press release added that “Besides being vandalism and destruction of government property, there are special civil and criminal penalties for removing these stickers. Why anyone would do this is beyond reason.”
Thompson noted that she isn’t exactly sure what the legal ramifications would be if they are able to determine the culprit of culprits, but “likely, that would have to be determined by the county prosecutor. However it appears to fall under RC 1327.61(C).”
That code states:
No person shall do any of the following:
(A) Use or have in possession for use in commerce any incorrect weight or measure; (B) Wrap, package, label, or advertise any product or service contrary to this chapter, or any rules adopted under it, or sell, offer, hold, or expose for sale any service or product wrapped, packaged, labeled, or offered for sale contrary to this chapter or any rules adopted under it, or misrepresent the quantity or price or service contrary to this chapter, or any rules adopted under it; (C) Remove any tag, seal, or mark from any weight or measure without specific written authorization from the proper authority;
(D) Recklessly install for use, repair, service, or place into service a commercially used weighing and measuring device unless the installation, repair, service, or placement is performed by one of the following:(1) A department of agriculture division of weights and measures inspector; (2) A service person registered with the department; (3) A county or municipal weights and measures inspector.(E) Hinder or obstruct any weights and measures official in the performance of official duties; (F) Sell or offer for use in commerce any incorrect weight or measure.
”If so, it’s misdemeanor of the second degree on a first offense; on each subsequent offense within seven years after their first offense, the person is guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree,” Thompson said.
She explained that her inspectors look for several things when going to monitor the gas pumps.
“Fuel is sold by volume in gallons or liters. A computer in the gasoline pump calculates what you owe based on the amount and unit price of the gasoline. Our inspectors verify the calibration and make sure that the price being charged for the volume dispensed is correct. Additionally, they do an inspection to locate any leaks and worn or faulty equipment. Finally, they check to determine if there are any scamming devices that have been physically attached to the fuel pump to steal credit card information from consumers.
“After a device has been inspected and tested and found to be accurate, the Weights and Measures inspectors place an official approval and/or security seal on the scales and pumps to affirm that the equipment was tested and found to be accurate. Security seals are applied to adjusting mechanisms to prevent tampering between inspections,” Thompson said.
As for the investigation, she noted that it’s a vital function of her office and its inspectors.
“Consumer protection is one of the important functions our office provides to the citizens of Athens County,” Thompson said, noting, “The county auditor serves as the Sealer of Weights and Measures for the entire county. According to the (Ohio Revised Code) 319.55: The auditor shall see that all state laws relating to weights and measures are strictly enforced throughout his county, and shall assist generally in the prosecution of all violations of such laws.”
She added that her office is ultimately responsible for testing the accuracy of weighing and measuring devices used in the purchase and sale of commodities. The director of agriculture is the state sealer of weights and measures.
Thompson noted in her office’s release that “Prepackaged products, like a box of cereal, are checked on a national basis. Locally measured products, like gasoline, have those ‘devices’ tested by the County Auditor. Athens County retail stores have over 1,000 devices that are tested at least once every year, the most common one being a gas pump.”
Thompson is asking for the public’s cooperation and that if anyone finds a pump missing a certification sticker to let her office know and “we will go out and take a look.”
To report a problem to Thompson’s Weights & Measures inspector, call 740-592-3223.
