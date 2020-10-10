A Chauncey man appeared in court on Wednesday for a bond issue related to the ongoing investigation into the string of stolen catalytic converters.
David Willison, 45, of Chauncey, appeared in Athens County Common Pleas Court on a motion from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, who sought to revoke his bond in favor of a new $1,000,000 bond.
Willison is currently indicted on charges of possession of heroin and trafficking of heroin — both first-degree felonies. In August, Willison was handed a $100,000 bond with 10 percent posting allowed on that case. He subsequently posted the bond. On Oct. 3, Willison was arrested by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and charged with receiving stolen property in relation to a recent string of stolen catalytic converters, prompting the motion made by Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders.
Saunders told the court that she was requesting a $1M bond on Willison because he was already on bond when he allegedly continued to engage in criminal activity. She said that, in addition to the drug allegations, Willison has been receiving stolen catalytic converters and selling them for scrap in order to purchase more heroin.
Judge Patrick Lang continued the bond set at $100,000 with 10 percent allowed. As Willison has already posted the bond, he will not be required to be incarcerated while awaiting trial on the various charges. Saunders said additional charges related to the allegations may also be pending.
A pretrial is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m.
