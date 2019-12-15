A residential parking permit pilot program has been confirmed as a permanent program through the city of Athens' City Council.
The matter relates to the city's 24-hour limit on street parking. This means residents who utilize street parking must move their vehicles to a non-adjacent spot at least once every 24-hours, or be issued a ticket.
In 2016, Mound Street resident Joan Kraynanski approached the council to propose a permit program, allowing those who pay a fee and acquire a permit to move vehicles every 72 hours.
Kraynanski said during her proposal that the 24-hour limit causes residents to drive instead of walk or bike for their daily commute, leading to additional traffic congestion and parking issues throughout the city.
the pilot program be implemented in neighborhoods where off-street parking is difficult or non-existent. Streets to be included in the program are: Brown, Central, Elizabeth, First, Hanlin, Maple, Pratt, Shafer, Smith, West Hills, West Washington, Columbia, Franklin, Evans, Grosvenor, Highland, Mound, North Congress and Spring.
The Residential Parking Permit program was implemented in 2017 as a year-long pilot program. During the pilot, $25 permits could be purchased, allowing residents to park in one location for 72 hours. The program allowed for one pass per home.
Those who apply for a 72-hour parking permit must have a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of residence. Applications will be reviewed by the service-safety director or his designee.
For residents who may not drive every day, it is an attempted solution for their everyday hassle of moving their vehicle. Only properties that had one space of no off-street parking were allowed to participate in the pilot program, and only on specific streets within Athens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.