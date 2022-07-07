About 10 residents asked the Athens County Board of Commissioners and County Engineer Jeff Maiden to chip and seal Dutch Creek Road during the board’s meeting Wednesday.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel did not attend.
The residents noted that a recent lawsuit regarding paving had been settled in 2020, and they had been promised their road would be paved.
Mary Mitchell, who has lived on Dutch Creek Road for about 30 years, noted that the road was being chipped and sealed, but work was stopped about midway due to a lawsuit leveled against Maiden by Cynthia and Robert Madej. The road was last chipped and sealed about 14 to 15 years ago, according to residents.
“Last year, according to our understanding, the lawsuit was settled,” she said. “There was a lot of work being done to our road, so we just thought the chip and seal would happen then, and it did not happen. I spoke to Jeff (Maiden). Jeff thought it would be done this year. And of course we’ve been hearing that it wasn’t going to be done this year, because of finances. We’re here because we just felt since it’s been going on for so long that we should be on top of that list to get this road chipped and sealed.”
Among the residents’ complaints was the amount of dust from the road that covers their homes. Several residents have had to had several expensive — at least $200 or more — automobile repairs. While many of those were due to flat tires caused by the road’s condition, several residents complained that they had to replace their vehicle hatch or door latches and can’t close doors because of the amount of mud and dust that accumulates in the latch area.
One resident noted that due to the lack of repairs, a tree is growing in the middle of the road, which the neighborhood decorated during a recent holiday.
There are also many culverts that will need to be repaired.
Several residents noted that cars speed down the road. One suggested that after the road is paved, the county should reduce the speed limit.
Another resident noted that when he talked with a county grader operator, the employee said they would have to get permission from the “people down the road” to use a water truck to reduce dust.
“I’m wondering, who is the engineer? Is it the guy down the road? Or is it him?” one resident said while pointing to Maiden.
Maiden noted that a repaving project for Dutch Creek Road has gone out to bid. Bids are due in on July 19.
Earlier in the meeting, the county received bids for two road projects. One bid was scheduled to be accepted Thursday, when commissioners meet again. Maiden had to make sure the bid meets specifications.
The project was for cold mix repaving of three roads near Dutch Creek Road — County Road 34/Mush Run Road, County Road 36/Hopper Ridge Road and County Road 26/North Peach Ridge Road.
Shelly Company submitted the only bid for the project at $651,086.35. The estimated project bid was $594,000, Maiden said.
He said that because the project came in within the acceptable price range, he was confident that any Dutch Creek Road project bids would also be acceptable. Because the road is near the other roads, he believed Shelly Company could easily pick up the project.
“If bids come in, we’ll do it,” Maiden said.
Commission President Lenny Eliason said the county could not commit to paving the road, but would have a better idea whether the road would be repaired when bids open in a few weeks.
In a ruling issued in February 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit affirmed a lower court’s decision from Oct. 17, 2018, that resulted in a dismissal with prejudice (meaning permanently) of the Madejs’ claims.
As previously reported by The Messenger, the Madejs pursued a lawsuit against Maiden in U.S. District Court in an attempt to prevent him from using chip-and-seal paving near their home on Dutch Creek Road.
The Madejs claimed that asphalt would harm Cynthia Madej because she suffers from multiple chemical sensitivity and other health problems. In October 2018, a district court ruled that medical testimony from her doctors and an expert witness was not admissible. The judge issued a summary judgment in favor of Maiden, which the Madejs appealed to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
The other paving project that the commissioners rejected bids on was for repaving roads using a federal grant. Shelly Company was the only bidder on that project and bid a total of $3,109,250.48 for the project and two alternatives. The bid estimate was $2,389,600.
Maiden said the project would not be done this year, but the federal grant would still be available next year.
In other matters, Maiden told commissioners that he received about a half a dozen complaints recently about the condition of Selby Road, which is part of the US 50 Sanitation Sewer Project.
At the last commission meeting, Adkins showed Water and Sewer Superintendent Rich Kasler and Project Director Gary Silcott a video after a resident complained about the dust coming from the roadway. The most recent complaint was from a county employee, Maiden said.
“Originally when that project was set up, I signed off on a temporary pavement with asphalt on it,” he said. “The drawings I signed off on with the USDA included that in there, (Gary Silcott) took that asphalt out. We need to put some kind of temporary pavement out there.”
The board recessed and were set to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday to meet with 911 Emergency Communications Director Teresa Imler-Fouts to discuss architectural plans for a new communications center.
