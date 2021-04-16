The Athens Township Zoning Commission held a public hearing Wednesday for a potential rezoning of a parcel on Valley Drive in The Plains to a higher density, and many who live in the area expressed their concerns with the idea.
Kim Bonewit, who owns the parcel of land, located near an intersection Lemaster and Valley Drive in The Plains, is seeking to have his parcel of land increased from R-1, which is low-density, to R-3 the highest density residential zoning. The Zoning Commission finalized a zoning plan for The Plains in November of last year.
Bonewit explained he would like to increase the zoning so he could sell the parcel of land to a developer, or develop it himself, although he said the latter is unlikely.
He said he had received a contract proposal from Frontier Community Services, a developer based out of Chillicothe who also built the Sandstone and Limestone apartments in The Plains.
However, Bonewit said he did not believe there were any formal plans for what sort of development would be constructed in The Plains.
If the Athens Township Zoning Commission were to recommend a zoning change, the measure would go before the Athens Township trustees. They would also have to notify the regional planning commission and all the property owners nearby, Commission Member Richard Fernow said.
Sean Jones, chairman of the Zoning Commission, said public input was most important to the commission’s decision.
“Public input, of those that actually live in The Plains, is probably the single most significant part of what we consider,” Jones said.
Many members of the public, a large number of people for a zoning commission, members said, expressed their umbrage at the idea of rezoning the parcel of land.
Scott Thompson, who also lives on Lemaster, said he was shocked to find out they were discussing rezoning without any formal plan for a project.
“We are opposed to rezoning,” Thompson said. “And even more, I guess so, after logging on tonight to find out that there is not a project that's even planned. To me, this sets a really big precedent for changing zoning designations for really no reason, other for somebody to possibly sell it.”
Kaabe and Amy Shaw, two residents on Lemaster Road, said they were concerned a traffic study would need to be done, because Lemaster is already very busy for its width, they said.
Jones explained the reason the parcel was zoned R-1 was because The Plains Elementary is right across the street, and the other is the traffic density along Lemaster. He said a comprehensive study on sewage capacity and road capacity have not been completed.
Amy Shaw said she worries about increased congestion in the area.
“To me, it’s just askin for more dense population in an area I would like to see more rural and wooded, you know, nice for our elementary school and our high school.
Kaabe Shaw said he did not see a compelling reason to change the zoning especially after learning there was no height requirement.
“I feel like it kind of gives a carte blanche where it opens it up from light density to pretty dense,” Kaabe Shaw said. “And maybe not a happy medium.”
Amy Shaw said she isn’t insensitive to housing needs in The Plains, but that maybe the parcel in discussion was not the best area for rezoning.
“Those areas to me that would make sense for food access and security next to something like Piggly Wiggly,” Shaw said. “Where it’s more accessible.”
Elizabeth Pepper, who lives on Channing Way Boulevard, also said she was opposed to the rezoning proposal. Pepper is also assistant prosecutor for Athens County.
She said an expansion of large scale housing could lead to an uptick in crime in The Plains, which she said was the case with some other low-income housing projects in The Plains.
“I mean, these apartments are high density, located right next to one another, and we dont have our own police department in The Plains,” Pepper said.
Pepper also expressed concerns about increased congestion or traffic.
Don Linder, owner of LCR Reality and is representing Bonewit in the sale of the parcel for a development, said crime was a law enforcement issue and not necessarily a density issue.
Linder said that the development would be market-rate housing, not subsidized housing.
Linder said he believes the zoning is “restrictive” at R-1 because the trailer park and church nearby can cause large “assemblies.”
The Zoning Commission has 30 days to present a recommendation to the Athens Township Trustees on any possible rezoning.
